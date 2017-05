Isdore Guvamombe in Madrid, Spain

African Union sponsored candidate Dr Walter Mzembi has narrowly lost to Georgia’s Zurab Polilakashvilli in a tightly contested United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) election for Secretary General.

Dr Mzembi who led in the first round, eventually lost in the second round after getting 15 votes, three short of his rival’s 18.

