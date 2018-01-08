BREAKING: ZANU-PF Youth League Chairperson in fatal crash

January 8, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
The late Magura Charumbira at the Bulawayo Central Police station in the company of his lawyers recently

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
ZANU-PF Youth League Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira has died.

Cde Charumbira died this morning after the car they were travelling on crashed into a stationary haulage truck along Harare- Bulawayo Road near Norton Toll Gate while he was on his way to Harare.

The wreckage of the car which claimed Cde Charumbira's life

Cde Charumbira shot to fame in November last year when he led a group of Zanu-PF youths who booed former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe during a Presidential Interface Rally in Bulawayo.

More to follow…
  • zimboyacho

    eliminated for humiliation

  • qondani

    Zim zim

  • Obert

    Accident? Or was it murder?

  • Pieter

    Elimination by Benz!!

  • Ndlovu4482

    Where’s his soul, according to reports he was troubling people, vendors. And God said not in 2018

  • Anonymous

    Thats sad. MHSRIP

  • Mthwakazian

    In an accident that involves a truck, one is unlikely to survive. Trucks are made of pure re-enforced steel. Steel vs Fibreglass.