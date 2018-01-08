BREAKING: ZANU-PF Youth League Chairperson in fatal crash

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Youth League Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira has died.

Cde Charumbira died this morning after the car they were travelling on crashed into a stationary haulage truck along Harare- Bulawayo Road near Norton Toll Gate while he was on his way to Harare.

Cde Charumbira shot to fame in November last year when he led a group of Zanu-PF youths who booed former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe during a Presidential Interface Rally in Bulawayo.

More to follow…