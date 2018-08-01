BREAKING: ZEC to announce presidential results at 12:30PM

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent 

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Wednesday morning said it will start announcing the Presidential Election results at 12:30PM today.

Posting on his Facebook page this morning, Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said the commission will also announce results of the remaining National Assembly seats at the same time.

“Zec Announcement of Presidential Election results& remaining parliamentary election results at 1230PM today,” posted Dr Moyo.

Qhubani-Moyo

Zec started announcing results for the Monday’s harmonised elections yesterday with the ruling party Zanu-PF taking a commanding lead.

In the National Assembly results that have been announced so far Zanu-PF has won 109 seats with the MDC Alliance winning 41 while Patriotic Front (NPF) and an independent candidate garnering one seat each.

More to follow…
