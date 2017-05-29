Breast cancer patient dies

Thandeka Moyo Health Reporter

A WOMAN suffering from breast cancer whose family last week made a passionate plea through the Chronicle seeking $10 000 for an operation, has died.

Phanankosi Dube died when five donors had made a commitment to pay for her operation.

Dube’s breasts had ballooned to unmanageable proportions causing her excruciating pain.

Her cousin and family spokesperson Mr Rodney Dube said she died at her Makokoba home just before she could go for the initial stage of the medical procedure to treat her.

“The feedback we got after Chronicle published our story gave us hope and we had already received food to help her regain her health. Five donors had called and made a commitment to pay the $10 000 needed for the operation following the publication of the story,” said Mr Dube.

He said on Thursday his cousin complained that she was having problems with breathing.

“We tried calling doctors but they told us to wait for the day of the operation which was June 16,” said Dube.

He said they wanted to bury her tomorrow but were yet to find a coffin that is big enough.

“The little we raised as a family will cater for mortuary expenses and our greatest dilemma is that Phana’s body cannot fit into the biggest coffin they have. We are told we need at least $1 500 for a coffin that the body can fit in but we do not have the money,” said Dube. — @thamamoe.