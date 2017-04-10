‘Bribes for jobs at Zimra’. . . Battered taxman’s wife makes stunning claim in court

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority official from Bulawayo allegedly bribed his bosses for his girlfriend to get employment, a court heard.

This came out at the criminal court when Sydwell Nsingo appeared before magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing a charge of physical abuse.

Nsingo told the court he bribed his bosses because he didn’t want his girlfriend to be a financial burden.

He pleaded not guilty to assault and Mr Mkhwananzi remanded him out of custody to today.

Nsingo allegedly brought his girlfriend Ms Mercy Sibanda to his matrimonial house before punching his wife, Viola Nsingo, in her face.

He was accusing Mrs Nsingo of humiliating him in the presence of his girlfriend.

The court heard that Nsingo hit his wife until she lost consciousness.

During cross examination, Mrs Nsingo told the court that her husband was abusive.

“Your Worship, l am seeking justice. This man is always abusing me. Last time, l discovered that he was secretly taking some medication, l confronted him and he assaulted me,” she said.

“I suffered for nearly six years taking care of him while he was not employed but today this is how he is thanking me. He bribed his bosses for his girlfriend to get a job at Zimra and now they are working together.”

Prosecuting, Mr Raymond Makhaza said on March 29 this year, Nsingo brought Ms Sibanda to the matrimonial house and told Mrs Nsingo that she was part of the family.

Mr Makhaza said an argument arose between the couple and Nsingo assaulted his wife accusing her of humiliating him in the presence of his girlfriend.

The court heard Mrs Nsingo reported the matter to the police and a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.

In his defence, Nsingo said: “I didn`t assault her, I was holding her and we both fell. We are not here because of domestic violence but because of material things. I will give her what she wants and let her go. I can describe this marriage as a Sarajevo incident in history.”

Nsingo filed charges against his wife accusing her of stealing his identity and property documents.

@cynthiamthembo1