Bright future for students: ED

Elita Chikwati, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT is committed to ensuring a bright future for youths as they are a critical mass in the defence, protection and advancement of the national interests, developmental trajectory and economic discourse, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing a national student convention in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa pledged a future full of opportunities for youths.

The convention provided a platform for the students to interact with the Head of State and Government and exchange views on their concerns.

“As your President, I pledge a brighter future for you all; a future of opportunities; jobs, prosperity and hope. I pledge more than just ideas, I pledge action, delivery accelerated economic growth and a better life.

“My Government continues to put in place policies that guarantee the appropriate socio-economic environment which ensures young people of our country have a brighter tomorrow. Guided by the mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’, my Government undertook the engagement and re-engagement policy to re integrate our country into the community of nations. Kugara nhaka huona dzavame,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This initiative undoubtedly provides you as students with the opportunities for broader interaction, student exchanges and exposure from beyond our borders.”

President Mnangagwa encouraged youths through their institutions to acquaint themselves with the various development initiatives that included project sites under Command Agriculture, the ongoing establishment and revival of industry and mining concerns to get an understanding of the emerging economy.

He said the democratisation of higher education was on the realisation of the need to strategically and purposefully develop the human capital base across the social strata and equipping youths with requisite skills and competencies to benefit the economy.

He said Government had engaged the private sector to invest in educational institutions to improve learning facilities.

“My Government is fully aware of the need to develop and improve learning facilities such as lecture rooms, laboratories, libraries, health and sporting facilities as well as efficient ICT infrastructure and decent student accommodation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said deals for student accommodation would be signed soon.

“My Government is concerned with moral decadence and associated health risks to learners within our institutions. This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. I exhort you to discern between right and wrong, what is false and what is true, what is evil and what is good, what is beautiful and what is ugly before making judgment or decisions that may affect your lives and destinies.

“The education you acquire should help you to preserve our national identity, cultural heritage and moral societal fibre,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged youths to unite, refrain from political violence and reject those who perpetuate divisions and intolerance as the country heads for harmonised elections.

“We are one family, one people, united by our flag and one national anthem. What unites us as Zimbabweans is greater than anything that could ever divide us,” he said.

Among concerns raised by students are the refusal by some universities and colleges to reduce fees for students on attachment by 40 percent as was directed by Government, failure to access loans, low allowances from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, accommodation challenges and a reduction of allowances for students on teaching practice, among others.

The President invited the students’ leadership for another meeting with the responsible ministries and authorities to come up with solutions to the challenges they raised.

He said students and young people had a role to play in defining the the “Zimbabwe we all want”.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said: “We should use locally available resources and adopt world class knowledge to develop ourselves. Great Zimbabwe was built by stones and is still there; why not adopt the mentality? We should use things around us. We have platinum, coal, why not use coal for development?” he said.

He applauded President Mnangagwa for facilitating a skills audit, which was last carried out in 1984.

The Minister raised concern over high interest rates offered by banks.

He said said the ministry has since engage relevant authorities on the issue.

“We have also engaged foreign investors to come and invest and offer as low interest rates as two percent. This will put pressure on local banks,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said students were committed to President Mngangagwa’s vision.