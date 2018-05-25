Bring back JB Sibanda, Zanu-PF youths

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Youth League has described former war veterans leader Mr Jabulani Sibanda as a visionary who should be reinstated into the party.

Mr Sibanda was expelled from the party in 2014 on accusations of indiscipline. He was accused of various transgressions among them disrespecting former President Robert Mugabe who was patron of the war veterans’ body and his wife Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Bulawayo Provincial Youth Vice chairman Cde Archie Chiponda said Mr Sibanda had been vindicated when he said that the then First Lady had initiated a “bedroom coup.”

“I think he was among the pioneers in terms of this new dispensation. I think it was Cde Jabu who first drew attention to what was happening and likened the situation prevailing then to a bedroom coup. I think in some instances he has been vindicated hence when you find a loyal dedicated cadre like him you don’t need to think twice about bringing him back,” said Cde Chiponda.

He said they were going to engage the national Youth league executive over the re-admission of Mr Sibanda.

“We will write to our representative body to say as Bulawayo province youth league, this is our resolution. We will pass it to our national executive leaders because we have faith in their capability and they will pass the message to the national leadership,” said Cde Chiponda.

Bulawayo Youth chairman Cde Khumbulani Mpofu said they were seconding war veterans secretary general Cde Victor Matemadanda’s motion that Mr Sibanda be reinstated in the party.

“Jabulani Sibanda has been resourceful to the party. As a wing of Zanu PF we found him to be a good leader because he is a principled and well oriented man. We don’t doubt his loyalty. So, by so doing we would be so much excited to see his re-admission into the party,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said he once worked under the leadership of Mr Sibanda and marvelled at his leadership and organisational skills.

“He’s one man who lives by the book; he’s one man who is dedicated. He really works unconditionally for the party. Besides him being re-admitted as a person, his works really paint a good picture of him,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said Mr Sibanda was a dynamic man who can work well with members of the youth league.

“Jabulani Sibanda is a dynamic and universal man and he fits well even in the structures of the youth league .He can commandeer the leaders, the middle aged and the youth league. We have seen how he has worked with the structures of the youth league and on strategies. All those plans that are pro- Zanu PF,” he said.

The motion to call for the re-admission of Mr Sibanda back into the party was first moved by the Secretary for Science and Technology and was unanimously seconded by the provincial youth leadership during a meeting at Davies Hall on Wednesday evening.

Mr Sibanda is credited with organising Zanu-PF’s first one million-man march in 2007.

Since his withdrawal from the political scene, mr Sibanda retreated to being a full-time farmer in Nyamandlovu.