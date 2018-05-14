Britain dismisses Prof Moyo claims

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE British Government has dismissed as “absurd conspiracy theories” claims by former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo that the United Kingdom is backing President Mnangagwa and his party Zanu-PF ahead of the country’s harmonised elections.

Instead, the UK said it was impartially advocating for a free and fair electoral process and was funding civil society organisations to promote a credible election.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Prof Moyo – who fled into exile during Operation Restore Legacy in November last year – accused the British Government and its Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Laing of supporting President Mnangagwa’s administration.

More to follow…