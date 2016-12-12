Broke ZC forced to cancel league matches

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

CASH-STRAPPED Zimbabwe Cricket were reportedly forced to cancel all domestic league matches at the 11th hour at the weekend.

Two matches of the Logan Cup, Zimbabwe’s first-class competition, between Bulawayo Metropolitan Tuskers and Rhinos at Queens Sports Club and Mountaineers and Harare Metropolitan Eagles were due to start yesterday.

Zimbabwe Premier League games – 40-over matches that form part of a club competition – were due to start on Saturday but were also postponed.

According to usually reliable sources, matches were cancelled due to lack of funds for teams’ travelling costs, accommodation and allowances for clubs which were on the road.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga confirmed that the matches were cancelled, but denied it was because of lack of funds.

“I can confirm that we had to call off the matches because of unforeseen logistical issues. It’s not about monies and all that. There were just some internal issues that we had to deal with,” said Majonga.

He said the games will be held from December 15 without fail.

“The Logan Cup matches will be played as from this Thursday. They will stay in the same format with Tuskers playing host to Rhinos at Queens Sports Club and while Mountaineers will be at home against Eagles at Mutare Sports Club. We are having the first round of matches this week and then after the holiday in January we shall have the second round matches,” Majonga said.

The first-class competition will feature 12 rounds with each team playing the other four times.

The delay might mean more time to train for all the clubs, with Tuskers eager to reclaim the Logan Cup which they lost to Eagles last season.