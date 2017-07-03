Brutal axe attack…Woman struck multiple times, battles for life

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A FIGTREE woman is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital after her 35-year-old boyfriend struck her several times with an axe and torched their homestead after accusing her of infidelity.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele said the woman’s boyfriend is on the run.

Insp Ndebele said the incident occurred at Plot 92 Wooland Dale Farm in Figtree.

He said Thulani Ndlovu struck his girlfriend with an axe three times on the head, shoulder and arm and then fled.

Insp Ndebele said Ndlovu’s girlfriend was admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“There is a man who attacked his girlfriend over an unknown dispute at a bushy area in Figtree area. The man, Thulani Ndlovu, was working at Plot 92 Wooland Dale Farm with his girlfriend whose name can’t be released as we haven’t located her relatives,” said Insp Ndebele.

“He had a misunderstanding with her last Tuesday at around 5PM. Ndlovu later followed his girlfriend into a bushy area and struck her with an axe three times on the head, once on the shoulder and arm. He left her lying unconscious on the ground and proceeded to their home where he torched two huts.”

Insp Ndebele said the woman was later found by a neighbour while still lying unconscious in the bush. He said the owner of the farm where Ndlovu and his girlfriend were working did not know their origins or any of their relatives. Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on Ndlovu’s whereabouts to report to any police station.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of Ndlovu to approach any nearest police station. As police we urge employers to get identity documents and other relevant information on the identity of their employees.

They should also approach the police for vetting and background checks on job seekers prior to hiring them,” said Insp Ndebele.

A worker at the same farm, Mr Themba Sibanda, said after attacking his girlfriend Ndlovu went back to the farm and told their employer, Ms Linde Sibanda, that he found his wife having sexual intercourse with another man in the bush. He said Ms Sibanda went to the bush to locate the woman but did not find her.

“It wasn’t the first time that Ndlovu had accused his girlfriend of cheating on him because two days before the incident they had a heated argument about the same issue. The woman however insisted that the allegations were false.