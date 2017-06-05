Bulawayo Arts Awards nominees list out

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent
THE nominees for the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards were announced on Saturday at a colourful event at Glen Lodge in the city. The awards will take place on June 30 at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Visual Artist
Israel Israel, Bhekitshe Ntshali, Enock Chimbetete
Outstanding Literary Work
Marshal Chiza, Philani A Nyoni
Outstanding Online Media
Onvi TV, Fokus Magazine, Urban Culxure
Outstanding Media House
The Chronicle, Skyz Metro FM, Sunday News
Outstanding Arts Journalist
Sindiso Dube (Newsday), Bruce Ndlovu (B Metro), Bongani Ndlovu (The Chronicle)
Outstanding Video Director
Vusa Blaqs, Andy Cuta, Tswarelo Mothobe
Outstanding Poet
Likhwa oka Ncube, Desire Moyoxide, Tinashe Tafirenyika
Outstanding Arts Photographer
KB Mpofu, Josh Webster, Mgcini Nyoni
Outstanding Theatre Actress
Nomvuyiso Mabi (Double Funeral), Tsitsi Gumbo (Untikolotshi), Lady Tshawe (Kosha & The Drifter)
Outstanding Theatre Actor
Fortune Ruzungunde (Untikolotshi), Gift Chakuvinga (Double Funeral), Janco Van Der Weisterzen (Joseph and Coat of Many Colours)
Outstanding Theatre Production
Joseph and Coat of Many Colours (Bulawayo Theatre), Warrior (Umkhathi Theatre Works), Untikolotshi ( Theatre for Everyone)
Outstanding Film Actress
Donna N (The Lost Letter), Nondumo C Ngwenya ( Skhobokhobo, Power Jeki), Gamuchirai Chenenga (In Between)
Outstanding Film Actor
Exult Ncube (The Lost Letter), Madlela (Skhobokhobo 2), Daniel Lesker
Outstanding Film
The Way It Is, The Arthur Evans Show, Thatha Wena, The Lost Letter
Outstanding Comedian
Ntando Van Moyo, Carl Joshua Ncube, Oliver Keith, Clive Chigubhu
Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble
Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Umkhathi Theatre Works, Sekunjalo Ma Africa
Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble
Snipers Dance Crew, IYASA, Explosion Dance Crew
Outstanding Male Dancer
Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA), Dereck Thembo (Kaisa), Masotha Nzou (Sungura Masters)
Outstanding Female Dancer
Cheryl Mabaya (IYASA), Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble), Zanele Maseko (Hloseni Arts)
Outstanding Designer
Ara Kani, Brandroom Exclusive, Shadow by Sidumiso
Outstanding Model
Miyamiko Banda, Ashley Morgen, Shadel Noble
Outstanding Imbube Group/Act
Family Voices, Nobuntu, Impumelelo Shining Stars
Outstanding Kwaito/House
Skaiva, Mncedisi Moyo (Byo Knights), Shirati, Sinazo
Outstanding Gospel Artist
Vocal X, Willis Wataffi, Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Eric Moyo
Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba
Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Clement Magwaza
Outstanding Alternative Music
Mozoe 7, Hwabaraty, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele
Outstanding Ambassador Based in South Africa
Berita Khumalo, Ernest Phosa Ndlovu, Oskido
Outstanding Ambassador Rest of World
Black Umfolosi, Mokoomba, Insingizi
Outstanding New Comer of the Year
Madlela Skhobokhobo, Donna N, Bkay & TKP (Ziya Vaya Show, Skyz Metro FM)
Outstanding DJ of the Year
Ryan Synth, DJ Liz, DJ Phathisani
Outstanding Hip Hop Artist
AWA-Khiwe, CAL-VIN, That Boy ASAPH
Song of the Year
Ingoma (Sandra Ndebele ft Mzoe 7), Ngamnanka uSaMamoe (Madlela Skhobokhobo), Kalanga Child (Sinazo ft DJ Dash), Ngiyakukhumbula (Misizi Kay), Zanaleli (Ras Boom and DJ Ace Kater)
Outstanding Male Artist of the Year
Mozoe 7, Vusa Mkhaya, CAL-VIN, Jeys Marabini, Ramsey K
Outstanding Female Artist of the Year
AWA-Khiwe, Kadder, Nkwali, Lorrain Maplanka Stot, Sandra Ndebele
Outstanding Actor (Schools)
Sailas Matsika (Gifford High School), Wisdom Mpofu (Mzilikazi High School), Nobert Makoche (Gifford High School)
Outstanding Actress (Schools)
Linet Cheure (Nketa High School), Anita Moyo (Eveline High School), Panashe Jima (Mzilikazi High School)
Outstanding Arts Educator
Bridget Sayers (Gifford High School), Sandisiwe Bhebhe (Mzilikazi High School), Thabani H Moyo (Eveline High School)
Outstanding School Arts Effort
Gifford High School, Mzilikazi High School, Eveline High School
