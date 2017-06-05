Bulawayo Arts Awards nominees list out

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE nominees for the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards were announced on Saturday at a colourful event at Glen Lodge in the city. The awards will take place on June 30 at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Visual Artist

Israel Israel, Bhekitshe Ntshali, Enock Chimbetete

Outstanding Literary Work

Marshal Chiza, Philani A Nyoni

Outstanding Online Media

Onvi TV, Fokus Magazine, Urban Culxure

Outstanding Media House

The Chronicle, Skyz Metro FM, Sunday News

Outstanding Arts Journalist

Sindiso Dube (Newsday), Bruce Ndlovu (B Metro), Bongani Ndlovu (The Chronicle)

Outstanding Video Director

Vusa Blaqs, Andy Cuta, Tswarelo Mothobe

Outstanding Poet

Likhwa oka Ncube, Desire Moyoxide, Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Arts Photographer

KB Mpofu, Josh Webster, Mgcini Nyoni

Outstanding Theatre Actress

Nomvuyiso Mabi (Double Funeral), Tsitsi Gumbo (Untikolotshi), Lady Tshawe (Kosha & The Drifter)

Outstanding Theatre Actor

Fortune Ruzungunde (Untikolotshi), Gift Chakuvinga (Double Funeral), Janco Van Der Weisterzen (Joseph and Coat of Many Colours)

Outstanding Theatre Production

Joseph and Coat of Many Colours (Bulawayo Theatre), Warrior (Umkhathi Theatre Works), Untikolotshi ( Theatre for Everyone)

Outstanding Film Actress

Donna N (The Lost Letter), Nondumo C Ngwenya ( Skhobokhobo, Power Jeki), Gamuchirai Chenenga (In Between)

Outstanding Film Actor

Exult Ncube (The Lost Letter), Madlela (Skhobokhobo 2), Daniel Lesker

Outstanding Film

The Way It Is, The Arthur Evans Show, Thatha Wena, The Lost Letter

Outstanding Comedian

Ntando Van Moyo, Carl Joshua Ncube, Oliver Keith, Clive Chigubhu

Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Umkhathi Theatre Works, Sekunjalo Ma Africa

Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Snipers Dance Crew, IYASA, Explosion Dance Crew

Outstanding Male Dancer

Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA), Dereck Thembo (Kaisa), Masotha Nzou (Sungura Masters)

Outstanding Female Dancer

Cheryl Mabaya (IYASA), Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble), Zanele Maseko (Hloseni Arts)

Outstanding Designer

Ara Kani, Brandroom Exclusive, Shadow by Sidumiso

Outstanding Model

Miyamiko Banda, Ashley Morgen, Shadel Noble

Outstanding Imbube Group/Act

Family Voices, Nobuntu, Impumelelo Shining Stars

Outstanding Kwaito/House

Skaiva, Mncedisi Moyo (Byo Knights), Shirati, Sinazo

Outstanding Gospel Artist

Vocal X, Willis Wataffi, Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Eric Moyo

Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba

Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Clement Magwaza

Outstanding Alternative Music

Mozoe 7, Hwabaraty, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele

Outstanding Ambassador Based in South Africa

Berita Khumalo, Ernest Phosa Ndlovu, Oskido

Outstanding Ambassador Rest of World

Black Umfolosi, Mokoomba, Insingizi

Outstanding New Comer of the Year

Madlela Skhobokhobo, Donna N, Bkay & TKP (Ziya Vaya Show, Skyz Metro FM)

Outstanding DJ of the Year

Ryan Synth, DJ Liz, DJ Phathisani

Outstanding Hip Hop Artist

AWA-Khiwe, CAL-VIN, That Boy ASAPH

Song of the Year

Ingoma (Sandra Ndebele ft Mzoe 7), Ngamnanka uSaMamoe (Madlela Skhobokhobo), Kalanga Child (Sinazo ft DJ Dash), Ngiyakukhumbula (Misizi Kay), Zanaleli (Ras Boom and DJ Ace Kater)

Outstanding Male Artist of the Year

Mozoe 7, Vusa Mkhaya, CAL-VIN, Jeys Marabini, Ramsey K

Outstanding Female Artist of the Year

AWA-Khiwe, Kadder, Nkwali, Lorrain Maplanka Stot, Sandra Ndebele

Outstanding Actor (Schools)

Sailas Matsika (Gifford High School), Wisdom Mpofu (Mzilikazi High School), Nobert Makoche (Gifford High School)

Outstanding Actress (Schools)

Linet Cheure (Nketa High School), Anita Moyo (Eveline High School), Panashe Jima (Mzilikazi High School)

Outstanding Arts Educator

Bridget Sayers (Gifford High School), Sandisiwe Bhebhe (Mzilikazi High School), Thabani H Moyo (Eveline High School)

Outstanding School Arts Effort

Gifford High School, Mzilikazi High School, Eveline High School

