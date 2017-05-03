Bulawayo car parts ‘theft gang’ arrested

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR suspected serial car parts thieves have been nabbed following a four- month reign of terror targeting Eastern suburbs of Bulawayo.

From January to April, the suspects allegedly broke into people’s yards and stole car parts worth almost $7 000 from suburbs that include Hillside, Burnside, Suburbs, Ilanda, Hillcrest, Paddonhurst and Parklands among others.

Police arrested Mlamuli Dube (32), Charles Ashley Dube (34), Misheck Bhanda (48) and Tawona Maparara (38) on Sunday following a tip-off from members of the public.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm the arrest of four serial thieves who targeted Eastern suburbs stealing car parts which include tyres, radios and other such parts. They stole property worth $6 970 and property worth $2 905 was recovered.

“We thank members of the public for assisting police by providing information which led to the arrest of the four suspects. The quartet had wreaked havoc in the city’s Eastern suburbs,” he said.

Asst Insp Ncube urged residents in the Eastern suburbs to join Neighbourhood Watch Committees in order to safeguard their properties.

“We urge you residents to work with the police in order to reduce crime in your areas. You must also use the public relations office to suggest how you want the police to assist in curbing crime,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

A resident who preferred anonymity said he was relieved following the arrests.

“These thieves were terrorising us and we were having sleepless nights because of the break-ins. My neighbour fell prey to these thieves who jumped over a pre-cast wall and stripped his car recently. Following the incident I feared I was going to be the next target.

“It had become a common thing to wake up to find something stolen from the car,” he said.

