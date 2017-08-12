Bulawayo comes alive

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO tonight comes alive as the city’s best musicians are set to light up the stage at the Large City Hall car park during the Celebrating Local Talent Concert, which will be broadcast live on ZBCtv as from 9PM to 6AM.

As part of spearheading the promotion of local content ZBCtv will show the rest of the nation the crème dela crème of the city especially those who won at the Bulawayo Arts Awards. The show will start at 2PM.

Performing on the night will be Jeys Marabini, Clement Magwaza, Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Cal Vin, Iyasa and Umkhathi who all won awards.

The others who will perform on the day are Ramsy K, Sungura Masters, Kadder, Msiz Kay, Mzoe 7, Hwabaraty, Khaya Arts, Ezimnyama, Impumelelo Shining Stars, Khuliyo, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Zinja Ziyamluma, Desire Oxide and his son Methembe (Jnr Oxide). Tickets at the gate will be $4 for ordinary entry and $10 for VIP.

Artistes said they were ready to give out the very best on stage and encouraged people to come in their numbers to support them.

“We need such platforms for our creative sector. We’re glad the national broadcaster is taking the first step towards giving local talent a chance. We hope this won’t end here. Next time they should invest more in marketing,” said Khuliyo who’s one of the performers.

Afro Jazz muso Jeys Marabini said he was looking forward to fans coming in their numbers to support them.

“People should come and support local artistes and it’s going to be a great show. I remember last week during an event at Sekusile Shopping Centre in Nkulumane, people came in their numbers to watch us perform and we expect them to do the same this time around,” said Jeys Marabini.

Ezimnyama dance group who are fresh from winning the Chibuku Neshamwari national title are upbeat about performing at the concert.

“We feel grateful to be performing at the concert. We shall be meeting with other art gurus from the city which is an honour for us. We hope such events happen annually,” said their director Phibion Ncube.

Cal Vin who will first take care of business at his Made in Bulawayo concert at Elite 400, said his performance at the show will be epic.

The Celebrating Local Talent Concert comes nearly a year after a similar one at the White City Stadium dubbed, Legends Concert that was also broadcast live by ZBCtv.