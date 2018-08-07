Bulawayo gospel star comes of age

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL singer, Chelsea Mguni, has come of age after launching her debut 10-track album at the weekend, four years after she burst onto the local music scene.

The Bulawayo-born and raised musician launched her album at Elite 400 last Friday with the help of gospel musicians Lorraine Stot, Amanda Grace, James Siduna and Dzwa. The album has tracks such as Ngcwele, Ncwadi, I worship you, We give You Praise, Muteuro, Inyasha, Ivukile, Ngizakukhonza, Pirori and Konke uyenzeka.

It is a mixture of praise and worship songs that, for most who attended the launch, brought them closer to the Almighty.

Chelsea said the album was for the lost and discouraged.

“The album consists of praise and worship songs and each track has a message of its own. It’s about praising the Lord and reaching out to the lost and downtrodden,” said Chelsea.

Backed by Vocal Ex and the Outfit Band during the launch, Chelsea went through her entire album with each song met with appreciation from the capacity crowd. She brought youthful vibrancy to the stage and it became difficult for some to just sit there and go through the concert without standing up and joining in on the festivities. She invited people like Mimi Tarukwana, Nceku and Lorraine Stot on stage.

Watching Chelsea perform, one would swear she was born to be on stage leading people in praise and worship. What she can do very easily is get any auditorium vibing to praise music while she is on stage as witnessed last Friday.

“It’s a great feeling to be on stage as I’ll be doing something that I like and always wanted to do. Growing up, I used to be inspired by people like Dr Rebbeca Malope on stage. Now I will be like “it’s me finally doing it,” said Chelsea.

The musician was introduced to audiences four years ago during the Sithi Uyingcwele Gospel Concert at the Large City Hall with her energetic performance that impressed many there. The concert was to introduce people to Vocal Ex, a group that she was part of. The gospel choir was founded by three influential figures in gospel circles, Mkhululi Bhebhe of South African group Joyous Celebration, 2008 Idols East Africa winner Eric Moyo and Thembelani Mdlaziba in 2013.

But now, she has gone solo. However, for Chelsea this does not mean that she has left Vocal Ex.

“I have gone solo but I’m still with Vocal Ex. Such as when a daughter is married, she’ll still be part of the family that raised her. Vocal Ex is the reason I came to a point of making my own album and they’ll always be my family.”

“Since the Uyingcwele Concert, I’ve received numerous invites from local churches and those abroad. I’ve performed with international gospel acts such as the one in UK where I performed alongside Solly Mahlangu. I’ve seen the hand of the Lord in my career and I’ve gained confidence and skills to write and compose my songs.”

To spread her music, Chelsea, who fellowships at Full Gospel Church of God in Zimbabwe, is set to travel to the United Kingdom in October with Nceku.