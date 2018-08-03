Bulawayo jazz festical begins

Showbiz Correspondent

THE much-touted Bulawayo Jazz Festival roars into life tonight with artistes such as headliner Ammara Brown saying they were ready to rock the stage.

The festival will be held at the Homestead Conference Centre. Ramsey K & The Big Kay band, Thandi Dlana, Gugu & The African Rhythms, Prosper & The Smart Birds, Band Fusion, Anotida & Shadows Band, Prince Cafeteria Jamz, Nyasha Bothwell and Amatungwa Amahle among many others, are also billed to perform.

Ammara Brown who has relocated to South Africa has been hard at work rehearsing for the show.

“What fans should expect during the show is an amazing one hour performance with a mix of wonderful African rhythms,” said her manager Don Khabana of OCM Management her new handlers.

Khabana said she will take time to meet her fans during her time in Bulawayo today.

Organisers of the show said all was set for it and what was left was for people to come in their droves to enjoy the very best in Jazz music.

Themba Sibanda from TMX Events said advance tickets have been selling steadily and will be available until 6PM.

“We’ve 14 bands that will be performing with performances starting at 6PM sharp. Our advance tickets are going for $5 and we shall sell them until 6PM thereafter they’ll be going for $10,” said Sibanda.

He said Ammara arrives this afternoon and fans are invited to travel to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to welcome her.

“Ammara will arrive in the afternoon. Anyone who wants to join us to welcome her they can meet us at The Homestead where we shall leave at 11.00AM.

Thereafter she’ll have meetings and interviews during the day before her performance in the evening,” said Sibanda.

He said they had hired a security team headed by Scorpion to look after people’s cars and general security during the show.