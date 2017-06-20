Bulawayo job seekers overwhelm NetOne

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

SCORES of job seekers yesterday thronged the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 2 in Bulawayo to secure employment under the NetOne’s brand ambassador recruitment drive.

The State-owned mobile operator has promised to hire 20 000 brand ambassadors countrywide and 2 000 in each province as part of its job creation mandate in line with Zim-Asset.

By around 10AM, NetOne officers had already issued interview tickets to 1 800 people while more continued to throng the venue for the project called IS’PANO njenge S’PAN.

A NetOne regional officer, Mrs Elmah Dube, said they wanted to recruit 2 000 brand ambassadors who would sell the company’s new products and services to the market.

“We want 2 000 brand ambassadors to sell our products and reach out to the people on the ground. We want to improve accessibility of our products because we realised that there is a gap in the market,” she said.

Mrs Dube said job creation was at the heart of NetOne’s operations in support of the Zim-Asset blue-print.

She said the brand ambassadors would start working on the 3rd of July on a commission-based contract.

“The workers will start working on 3 July on a commission based contract. We will give them transport and meals allowances. The more one sells, the more one is going to earn. Simply this means that the brand ambassadors have to try by all means to sell the products for them to have a better package,” said Mrs Dube.

She said NetOne was on a drive to reach out and penetrate every place in the country, including remote areas.

“Plans are already there to reach the rural areas. You will find that the brand ambassadors we are recruiting will be taken to areas like Gwanda passing Esigodini, Mbalabala and West Nicholson. For those ambassadors in Beitbridge we will go with them to areas like Tongwe, Tuli and surrounding areas,” she said.

Mrs Dube said the response was overwhelming and thanked Bulawayo people for coming in their numbers. Those interviewed expressed excitement about the initiative and commended NetOne for creating opportunities for them.

“This is a good move by NetOne and I’m very happy because they are supporting Government initiatives of employment creation. Some companies are closing down but NetOne has come up with good news not only to Bulawayo but the country at large,” said Miss Priscah Dube.

