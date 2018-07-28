Bulawayo pins hope on Khaya Arts in Chibuku Neshamwari finals

Langalakhe Mabena

LET’S bring it home!

FROM the dusty streets of Sizinda — a culturally diverse suburb in Bulawayo, Khaya Arts, who are the local representatives in the 2018 Chibuku Neshamwari Finals —have one thing in mind, to bring the top prize to the City of Kings and Queens.

The dance ensemble which comprises former Simunye Arts members and other budding artistes who surpassed other local traditional dance ensembles including Imvimbi Arts and Bambanani Woman Ensemble at the Bulawayo provincial finals, are ready to take the number one prize at the finals.

Pressure weighs heavily on Khaya Arts whom Bulawayo is pinning hopes on as they have to do the city proud just like what Ezimnyama Arts group did last year after coming tops at the finals.

They will perform the traditional identity dance routine of the Ndebele people Isitshikitsha at the finals which will be held next Saturday at Manicaland Showgrounds.

The founder and director of Khaya Arts, Fortune Dube, revealed that they are practicing hard to bring the Chibuku Neshamwari La Glory back to the city.

“We’re working hard to perfect our routine so that we can bring the number one prize back home. This is the first time Khaya Arts will be competing at the Chibuku Neshamwari dance competition and we have one thing in mind, to win it just like what Ezimnyama did last year,” said Dube.

Even though they are calling upon talented dancers to join the ensemble, Dube said they will compete at the finals with the cast which took part at the provincial finals held at Nkulumane’s Phekiwe Beerhall early this month.

“We’re calling upon dancers to join our ensemble, however, they’ll not be part of the Chibuku Neshamwari final cast as we’ll go to the final battle with the cast which won the provincial finals.”

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is a tripartite partnership between Delta Beverages, the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA).