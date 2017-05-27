Bulawayo rappers in bar brawl

Showbiz Reporter

TEMPERS flared as two Bulawayo rappers Floppy X and Tariq Bravo got on each other’s throats on Thursday night during a Bigger Than Hip Hop Cypher held at Terrace Gardens.

The two, who are expected to go head to head during the Ingwebu Cypher final next week, decided to give their followers a warm up of what to expect. The show is held during Skyz Metro FM’s Vuka Vuka Breakfast show every Friday.

A Cypher is also called free styling in hip hop, which is a style of improvisation with or without instrumental beats in which lyrics are recited with no particular subject or structure, with a group of people watching and cheering on.

However, according to eye witnesses who were at the Cypher, the two, while exchanging lyrical blows, decided to get personal and got physical.

They started dissing each other about their mothers with unprintable lyrics that got both rappers hot under the collar, before the two manhandled each other.

It took about six people to split them up and drag them outside to cool off. This did not help as they wanted to exchange blows with each other.

Pictures of the two started circulating online yesterday after Nigel Ndlovu of Urban Culxure magazine shared them.

An angry Floppy X said all was well until Tariq Bravo started dissing his mother.

“We met on Bigger Than Hip Hop and started battling. This was good for our fans as they were going to get a taste of what was in store for the Ingwebu Cyphers next Friday so we started battling and then it ended up getting personal as he started dissing my mother.

“I did the same and he wanted to beat me up because I was gaining an upper hand and people were laughing at him. People ended up barring us from beating each other up,” said Floppy X.

He said the fight was not over as he is planning to bury Tariq Bravo’s career at the Ingwebu Cypher next week.

Tariq Bravo was unreachable for comment as his phone went unanswered.