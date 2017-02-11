Bulawayo ready for Cana

Allen Khumalo and Ngqwele Dube, Sports Reporters

SPORT and Recreation Minister, Makhosini Hlongwane yesterday briefed Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on the country’s state of preparedness for the hosting of the African Swimming Confederation (Cana) Zone IV Championships which kick off on Thursday.

The regional meet will run from February 16 to 19.

Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships is an International Swimming Federation (Fina)-approved event at which swimmers can achieve qualifying times for the 17th Fina World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in 2017.

The tournament involves swimming and water polo with a total of 14 countries — Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Angola, Mozambique and this year’s hosts, Zimbabwe competing for the honours.

Hlongwane said they were happy with the preps with an Inter-Ministerial Committee having been put in place to oversee the hosting of the championships.

He was briefing VP Mphoko after a tour of the Bulawayo City Pool that will play host to the event.

Speaking in an earlier all stakeholders meeting, Sport and Recreation permanent secretary, Godfrey Chipare said Government is very happy with the progress so far.

He said Government had provided financial and material support to ensure the games are a success.

“I think you agree with me that when you play host to 13 countries, the event transcends technical aspects and becomes of political significance and we want to express our support through the Zimbabwe Aquatic Union,” said Chipare.

He said they are hopeful the swimmers will perform exceptionally well and bring joy to the nation.

Speaking during a tour of the tournament’s facilities ZAU president Mary Kloppers promised a memorable occasion.

Kloppers said everything has worked according to plan and they are ready to host some of the best talents on the continent.

“A lot of work has been done at our facilities and we like to thank the Ministry of Sport and Recreation for the guidance and their assistance financially.

Everything is now set and all the swimming pools are in good state.

“There were some few leaking issues on the water polo pool but it’s sorted now and all it needs is a little bit of cleaning otherwise its perfect. I have no doubt that by Monday morning we will be done with it,” said Kloppers.

“I have had a lot of feedback from parents and swimmers and they are extremely happy to be together. We really appreciate the guidance and together we are really going to make this a memorable occasion for Zimbabwe,” she said.

She also said security, transport, equipment and accommodation for the guest countries has been sorted with Seychelles and Kenya expected in the country on Monday.

