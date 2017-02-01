Bulawayo supply dam spills

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ONE of Bulawayo’s supply dams is now spilling, with the other water sources now at 67, 92 percent full up from 56 percent last week.

Bulawayo City Council public relations officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya yesterday confirmed that Insiza Mayfair Dam, which also supplies water to the City of Bulawayo was spilling yesterday.

“We received reports this afternoon that Insiza Mayfair Dam is spilling. It’s an exciting development. We’re anticipating that as the rainfall season continues we will continue to receive inflows into the dams,” said Ms Ngwenya.

According to the Bulawayo City Council, Insiza Mayfair is at 100 percent full while Upper Ncema is at 62,73 percent and Mtshabezi is at 66,22 percent full.

Inyankuni and Lower Ncema are at 34,58 percent and 30,81 percent full respectively while Umzingwane is at 36,55 percent full.

The significant increase in water levels comes as a relief to Bulawayo, as it will ease the biting water shortages that have affected the city for years.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson Mrs Marjory Munyonga said as at Monday, a total of 10 dams were full or spilling.

The national dam level average has risen to 59,2 percent from 58,4 percent.

A number of dams are now full while others have been washed away.

“Dam levels continue to be on the rise as a result of the widespread rains being received across the country. Quite a number of dams in the seven catchments are now full and spilling.

“Dams that are now 100 percent full or more include Chivero, Harava, Pollards, Mazvikadei, Bhiri-Manyame, Nyambuya, Upper Insiza, Mundi-Mataga, Bangala and Woodlands,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She said the spilling of dams raises the risk of flooding.

Mrs Munyonga advised people in areas at risk of flooding to be cautious.

She said owners of dams that are bursting have an obligation under the Water Act to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of people in surrounding areas.

“Over the past days, there have been incidents of small dams being washed away or breaching. These small dams are largely private dams on people’s properties or communal dams which are not under the purview of Zinwa.

“Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a criminal offence and offenders are liable to a fine or imprisonment of up to six months or both such imprisonment and a fine,” said Mrs Munyonga.

@pamelashumba1