Bulawayo supply dams now 56pc full

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO’s supply dams are now at 56 percent full, with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) saying the rains will continue up to Tuesday.

According to the Bulawayo City Council, Insiza Mayfair is at 79 percent while Inyankuni and Lower Ncema are at 22,55 percent and 29,89 percent respectively as at January 25. Umzingwane is at 34,79 percent while Upper Ncema is at 52,08 percent and Mtshabezi 63,98 percent.

The council’s senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the city was now drawing water from Umzingwane Dam which had previously been decommissioned due to low water levels. She said Upper Ncema remains decommissioned.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) last week said some of the country’s major dams had filled up while some were spilling due to the rainfall received.

Meanwhile, the MSD said widespread rains are expected from today.

“Added to this combination is the heating around midday which further enhances rainfall activity. The heavy rains that have started pounding almost everywhere in the country are forecast to continue. Even more widespread rains are anticipated from Saturday 28 to Tuesday 31 January 2017,” said the MSD in a statement yesterday.

“Over the high ground areas along the central watershed as well as the eastern highlands however, rainfall in excess of 90mm in 24 hours is highly probable. This is especially more so between Saturday 28 and Monday 30 January.

“We therefore call for more vigilance and preparedness among members of the public, particularly for rescue operations by those responsible,” said the MSD.

It expressed concern over the number of people drowning in the country despite warnings issued by responsible authorities.

Members of the public were urged to stay indoors and off the roads as well as avoid crossing flooded rivers and swollen streams in case of heavy rain and flooding.

— @pamelashumba1