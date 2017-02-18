Bulawayo to mobilise 200 buses for 21st February Movement celebrations

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zanu-PF Youth League in Bulawayo province is raring to celebrate President Mugabe’s 93rd birthday and is targeting to mobilise 200 buses to ferry 30 000 youths for the celebrations.

The president turns 93 next week on Tuesday.

Provincial Youth League chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa said everything was on course with numerous organisations pledging to support the party.

She said the province was targeting to transport 30 000 people to Matabeleland South for the event.

“We’re in the process of mobilising the 30 000 people as per our provincial target. We’re hoping to mobilise at least 200 buses to ferry them. On resource mobilisation, we are still receiving pledges from individuals and institutions who want to assist us,” she said.

Cde Mokgohloa said everything was falling into place and morale was high in the province.

The provincial Youth League political commissar Cde Boniface Mutsure said the province had set up a team to steer resource mobilisation.

He said this was meant to curb incidents previously recorded where some rowdy youths were abusing the party’s name for personal gain.

He said the province had identified 10 children born on February 21 like President Mugabe.

Today, the party will host a fundraising dinner at Rainbow Towers in Harare towards the 21st February Movement celebrations.

The party’s national secretary for administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo, will be the host.

Matabeleland South is hosting the 21st February Movement celebration at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) in Matobo District next week on Saturday.

The celebrations are running under the theme “Honouring our icon, unlocking value in youth.”

The annual commemorations are meant to celebrate President Mugabe’s birthday and recognise his contributions to youth empowerment.

The host province is targeting to slaughter 150 beasts for the event. Over 200 000 delegates including foreign diplomats are expected to attend the bash.

Matabeleland North province is expected to bring 20 000 youths for the event while other provinces are each expected to transport 10 000 each with more expected from the host province Matabeleland South.

