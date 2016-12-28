Bulawayo Train Party arranged for carnival goers

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The National Railways of Zimbabwe in conjunction with Heritage Safaris have organised a steam train to ferry revellers to the Jameson Vic Falls Carnival.

For $10, one can travel to the resort town in luxury while partying on the train which departs Bulawayo at 7PM tonight. The train is expected to arrive in Vic Falls tomorrow at 9AM for the carnival which kicks off tomorrow with community parties and ending on January 1.

DJs Theo and Gath Evason will be on the decks with a full bar on standby to cater for the fun lovers on board.

Willard Yalabi, Heritage Safari marketing manager said: “this is an opportunity for locals to unwind by travelling to a world wonder in style. A $25 charge covers for a second class sleeper in the event that one gets tired of partying during the journey while those who’re used to partying hard can pay $10 for non stop 14-hour action without sleeping.”

“The party will start as soon as the train departs and revellers will party the night away until they get there. The train is expected to arrive at 9AM so that people have time to freshen up for the carnival festivities.

“When they disembark they can find accommodation and buy their carnival tickets.”

Tickets to the train party can be bought at Connections Internet Cafe at Haddon & Sly complex or Heritage Safaris offices (shop 48 Bulawayo Centre) in Bulawayo.

“People can come to Haddon and Sly or Bulawayo Centre to buy tickets or simply buy online at the Heritage Safaris’ website,” said Yalabi.

Meanwhile, the Vic Falls Carnival party bus from Harare departs today with more party lovers expected to arrive in Vic Falls tomorrow at about 11AM. They are expected in Bulawayo at about 11PM to party at Horizon for four hours before proceeding with their journey.