Bulawayo urged to attend interface rally

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF has urged Bulawayo residents to attend the Presidential Youth Interface Rally set for Saturday at White City Stadium saying the interface will afford President Mugabe an opportunity to address problems affecting the city.

In an interview, Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu said residents should not take this interface rally lightly.

“The date has been set and we are on alert. We promise the President that the people will attend the interface rally in their numbers.

“As an urban province, our main problem is the cash shortages and unemployment of our people as we all know Bulawayo used to be the country’s industrial hub,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said residents of Bulawayo should know that the interface rally was not just for Zanu- PF supporters but was for the people of Bulawayo because the President was for all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliations.

Today the party will hold a meeting at the provincial offices at Davies Hall to outline modalities ahead of Saturday’s rally.

The provincial organising committee chairman Cde Absolom Sikhosana said today’s meeting is critical as it is going to reveal the programmes that will be followed as the day draws closer.

Bulawayo will be the ninth province to host President Mugabe and the last rally will be in Harare.

The thrust of the rallies is for youths to meet President Mugabe and present challenges facing their respective provinces.

The interface rallies held so far have attracted huge crowds from all the party wings.

@nqotshili