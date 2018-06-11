Bulawayo youth sets up online investment portal

Business Reporter

LACK of information and exposure is a major source of failure for many start-up businesses who, as a result, miss crucial links with potential investors and financers for their projects. There is a need to increase information dissemination and establishment of platforms where investors and entrepreneurs can interact.

Ms Andile Mpala (24), a Bulawayo youth, has responded to this need by setting up an online investment portal called “Entrener”, which seeks to bring together potential funders and budding enterprises.

“Entrener is a global business social networking site, which I founded last year and released in May 2018. I noticed there are a lot young people out there with brilliant business ideas, yet they have no access to funding,” said Ms Mpala, the sole founder of Entrener, which is a registered Private Business Corporation in Zimbabwe.

“If ever one is to get funds, they are required to have collateral. These people do not have that. On the other hand we have people interested in injecting their monies in projects, but do not know where to get these ideas. Entrener, thus, links these people up.”

In order to access investment services, a potential user can visit www.entrener.com and all consultations occur on the site, said Ms Mpala.

“It’s quite simple. Entrener started operating on May 28 and we already have investors waiting to know where they can invest. There are two entrepreneurs we have linked to investors and will be doing a follow up on how their engagements have gone,” she said.

“There have been inquiries especially from people in the diaspora who want to invest in various projects. Some don’t like social media and we communicate via email.”

To be introduced to investors, Ms Mpala said an entrepreneur has to go through business consultancy with a team of business and financial experts who help examine feasibility of the given business plans. The platform also links entrepreneurs with legal minds who offer advisory and all basic legal frameworks of managing a sound business.

“Entrener has a global service directory, which allows people to enlist their businesses. SMEs hold key to economic growth and not all of them have websites, which makes it difficult for them to be visible,” she said.

“For example, if someone wants services of a plumber here in Bulawayo, where do you get one besides having to ask? That is certainly not convenient and Entrener speaks to such issues? The main aim of this site is to close the gap between investors and investees, producers and consumers globally.”

Ms Mpala is a dreamer and sees her project dominating business processes given its digital convenience. To her Entrener has the potential to grow into a big and globally recognised brand “in two years or less, not five years”. Already Ms Mpala says online interactions with investors can unlock millions of investment for start-ups.

“We have investors already waiting for viable businesses, some want to inject between $500 000 to $5 million. A platform like Entrener removes many bottlenecks that frustrate investment,” said Ms Mpala.

But who is Andile? She was born and grew up in Bulawayo and is studying towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies with the Zimbabwe Open University and has passion for entrepreneurship and advertising media. She also did talk-show hosting with the national broadcaster, ZBC.

By offering the platform to engage, Ms Mpala says her company does not seek to get shares on investments.

“Our business is to link businesses. What happens after we are not involved.

“However, we conduct a follow up every three months on these entrepreneurs. This is not limited to Zimbabwe but it’s a global brand,” she says.

“Remember there are Zimbabweans interested in investing in other countries but who have no links. Entrener closes that gap.Our motto is ‘doing business beyond borders’.”

Ms Mpala says she drew inspiration from Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, who are her role models.

“I grew up watching Oprah’s show. At that time l did not even understand English clearly. I got to know about Ellen DeGeneres later. I love the fact that these two women are not only talk show hosts but are successful business women,” she said.

“I really look up to them. You know how mean media can be. But these are always generous, head up, confident and inspirational. They connect with their audience.

“I believe there is no harm in trying. We all fall. But you just have to get up, dust yourself and try again. There is power in you.”