Bulilima proposes $2.4m budget

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

BULILIMA Rural District Council has proposed a $2.4 million budget for the year 2018 with tariffs remaining unchanged.

Presenting the proposed budget which represents a 6.5 percent drop from this year’s budget, Bulilima Rural District Council finance committee chairperson, Clr Tapson Hanyane said no new rates would be effected next year.

“The budget proposal for the year 2018 is $2.4 million and council decided to maintain the existing tariffs and no new rates will be introduced during the year,’ he said.

Clr Hanyane said in coming up with the budget, council had taken into account the prevailing economic challenges facing ratepayers.

He said more than $700 000 was allocated to department of roads while close to $300 000 was allocated to the health department.Speaking during the same meeting, Bulilima RDC deputy council chairperson, Clr Zoolakes Nyathi, said teams had been deployed to conduct budget consultations in various wards.

“We have scheduled budget consultation meetings in different wards stretching from October 16 to October 25.

“Councillors are urged to mobilise ward members in preparation for these meetings so that we can record a good turn out and have the input of as many villagers as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, council said by September 30, it had only collected 20 percent of its expected revenue yet it had projected to have collected at least 75 percent of the budget during the period.

The local authority said the low revenues had adversely affected service delivery.

In a report that was presented on his behalf by the council administration officer Mr Bongani Ngwenya, the council’s chief executive officer, Mr John Brown Ncube, said as at September 30, the local authority had only collected about $530 000 instead of the projected $1.9 million.

Mr Ncube said efforts were underway to engage debtors so that they clear their arrears.

He said teams will be deployed to wards to engage ratepayers. — @DubeMatutu