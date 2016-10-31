Bumper crowd at Castle Lite Block Party

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was the biggest party in Bulawayo this year and why someone has not thought of the concept boggles the mind.

Thousands of people thronged the Castle Lite Block Party in the city centre on Saturday with the space along 8th Avenue, between Fife Street and Jason Moyo, turned into a fiesta as revellers drank legally on the street while being entertained by Judgement Yard, Cal_Vin, and top DJs Liz, Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Crazy Black and Miss Pam.

The ice cold beer was pegged at a dollar for a 440ml Castle Lite and the same price for 500ml of Draught was the draw card for revellers to throng the event.

Everyone there wanted to have a jolly good time with the Extra Cold photo booth being a hive of activity.

On the stage that was situated at the corner of Fife Street, the DJs kept the party mood going from the start of the block party until the end. Their mixture of hits had the crowd rushing to the front especially when Judgement Yard brought a dancehall touch to the stage.

Cal_Vin, who was the headline performer, tried to keep the crowd engaged but almost lost them when some rowdy revellers threw cans at him.

Some among the crowd did not know his music and upon realising this, that Luveve boy quickly changed the music to his hit track Z’khuphani and had the crowd eating from his hands.

Buying booze was not a problem as the selling points, although busy on the night, were fairly efficient. The only place that had a longish queue was the draught selling points because of the nature of the beverage.

The attendance was higher than expected such that alcohol temporarily ran out but it did not take long for organisers to rectify the slight hiccup.

Away from the hustle and bustle below Horizon nightclub, a place had been reserved for the VIP and VVIP section where patrons watched the proceedings from the balcony and had a better view of the action.

The event is evidence that Bulawayo people want to have a good time but lack events which bring people together.

“I can’t remember if we ever had a street bash in the city. This is what we want as people of Bulawayo. There haven’t been many events like this in the city and we hope that during the festive season, this will be the norm,” said a reveller George Banda from Pumula South.

As DJ Mzoe finished his set, highly intoxicated revellers started to trickle out of the event with some carrying their friends and bundling them into kombis which were in the CBD to cash in on people who wanted transport. – @bonganinkunzi.