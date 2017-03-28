‘Bumper harvest to boost agric sector’

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

The agricultural sector is expected to grow by 12 percent this year buoyed by a bumper harvest expected this season, with early projections showing the country could produce over 2,8 million tonnes of cereals and other food crops.

This was said by the Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, Dr Joseph Made while addressing students attending the Joint Command and Staff Course Number 30 at the Staff College in Harare yesterday.

“Cereal production is expected to surpass 2,5 million metric tonnes and agriculture is projected to grow by 12 percent in 2017 being spurred by mostly tobacco, cotton, sugarcane, cereals, dairy and beef,” said Dr Made.

“Other food crops (groundnuts, sunflower, sugar beans, round nuts, soya beans, sweet potatoes, cowpeas and rice) are expected to surpass 350 000 metric tonnes,” he said.

He said as a result of the Command Agriculture initiative, total area under maize had increased by 52 percent from 1 161 997 hectares in 2015/2016 to 1 770 389 in 2016/2017.

Dr Made said $137 million had been mobilised for the purchase of grain by the Grain Marketing Board.

“To date $137 million has been raised out of which $34 million has already been deposited into the GMB Strategic Grain Reserve account with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The Agricultural Marketing Authority is also mobilising $85 million towards grain payment,” Dr Made said.

He said the Government was looking at expanding the Command Agriculture initiative to cover livestock and other crops like wheat, soya beans, cotton, beef and dairy.

“Government should immediately establish a Command Agriculture Revolving Fund. In case the private sector decides to invest elsewhere in future, we do not want the programme to remain exposed without support,” he said.

Dr Made added that Government would also establish a National Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Authority to spearhead mechanisation and irrigation development.

“The National Mechanisation and Irrigation Authority would be charged with both short and medium term strategy that includes development of the current irrigation potential of 500 000ha, and under mechanisation, purchase 50 000 tractors, combine harvesters and others requirements for both livestock and cropping projects,” he said.

Dr Made also said specific agricultural and agro-processing zones would be established for value addition of produce. The Government introduced Command Agriculture this farming season which saw the State assisting farmers with inputs like seed, fertiliser and fuel.

The farmers were given a five tonnes per hectare target.

The Presidential Inputs Support Scheme saw more farmers getting resources in a development expected to significantly boost production.