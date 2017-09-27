Bupta slashes fares for Nust students

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo United Public Transporters’ Association (Bupta) has slashed kombi fares from 50 cents to 30 cents for students at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

In an interview yesterday, Bupta administration director, Mr Albert Ncube said colleges and schools are free to approach them for assistance because the fare reduction applies to groups of students or pupils.

“This is not something that will happen at Nust only, but we are taking it to Hillside Teachers’ College and United College of Education. I’m going there to talk to them and map the way forward,” said Mr Ncube.

He said the reduction in fares will not only benefit students at tertiary institutions but primary and secondary school children as well once the association is approached.

Mr Ncube said the association will not run into losses due to the discounts since their kombis will be covering short distances.

“We will also reduce fares for school children in areas that we operate in. We will pick up groups from terminuses so institutions can approach us and we will organise something. However, this does not apply to individuals,” said Mr Ncube.

“We will not run a loss from this because most of the distances we cover are under six kilometres. This is very sustainable and will not change unless there are drastic changes in fuel prices.

“Again if we are to make losses it’s better because we will make a loss while helping our children which is better than losing to these pirate Honda Fit taxis who have become a menace on the roads.”

In a letter to Nust student representative council, Bupta said it slashed the fares as a way of helping students who are struggling financially.

“Looking at the current financial situation in our country whereby cash is very scarce and difficult to get, Bupta Ltd has seen it fit to reduce fares for you as students. Every morning starting Tuesday 19/09/2017 Bupta will deploy 100 kombis or even more depending on your numbers from City Hall to the university for only 30 cents,” the Bupta letter reads.

The decision which was a cause for celebration for Nust students, was allegedly met with resistance by the Expriccos Taxis who on Monday were allegedly blocking Bupta kombis from picking up students on campus.

Expriccos Taxis ply the same route.

Students who witnessed the incident said Expriccos Taxis drivers were blocking Bupta kombis complaining that the fare reduction amounted to unfair completion.

However, Expriccos Taxis chairman, Mr Mpikelelo Khumalo denied the allegations.

He said their drivers operate under instructions and they accept competition from Bupta.

“Nothing like that happened. Our drivers are professionals and operate under instructions. We told them not to block anyone or engage in fights with anyone,” said Mr Khumalo.

“Those are cooked and far-fetched stories. The only complaint that we have is that those kombis should not come from Kingsdale suburb. What is puzzling is that we all know that kombis operate under what is called stage carriage so kombis from other suburbs should not come to Nust.”

