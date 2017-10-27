Bus company cuts fares by 22%

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

LUXURY bus service firm Citiliner has reduced its fares by 22 percent across southern Africa with immediate effect.

The cross-border operator said the slash in fares was meant to give the travelling public value for their money during the coming festive season.

Company representative in Zimbabwe, Mr Thomas Rumhaka, said they have cut fares for coaches plying routes around the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries.

“We have reduced fares by 22 percent for all Citiliner coaches around Sadc countries. This is a promotion until the 18th of November. For example, from Bulawayo to Johannesburg the fare is now R300 down from R385,” he said.

Mr Rumhaka told Business Chronicle that his company prioritises safe travelling at cheaper rates. He said the response from customers was good as they have recorded good numbers.

“We value our customers very much that is why we are giving them this wonderful promotion. We want them to travel safely at a cheaper rate. Also the turn out since we started this promotion is good and the numbers are increasing,” he said.

Mr Rumhaka said despite the cash challenges the company has managed to sail through as transport was always needed by people.

Meanwhile, Mr Rumhaka said they have introduced new coaches called Dreamliner to add to the existing ones in order to remain in the market by giving sufficient services to customers.

Citiliner is a division of Greyhound buses and started operating in Zimbabwe as far back as 2005. — @Kiyaz_Cool