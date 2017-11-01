Bus company ordered to pay accident victim

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE High Court has ordered Mzansi Express Bus company to pay a Bulawayo woman more than $10 000 as compensation for injuries sustained in an accident which occured along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road in 2014.

Florence Moyo (60), a cross-border trader who was one of the passengers in the South Africa bound bus, sustained multiple injuries when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently veered off the road and overturned on February 25, 2014.

Moyo was thrown out of the bus and in the process allegedly lost R12 000.

She was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where she was admitted for three weeks.

Moyo was on her way to Musina to buy goods for resale in Zimbabwe.

In her summons citing Mzansi Express and its driver Isaac Mabhanti Ncube (69), Moyo sought an order directing the South Africa registered bus company to pay her $86 000 in damages for pain and suffering, bodily injuries, fracture on the ribs and right ankle and permanent disfigurement. Moyo said $6 000 was for special damages and $80 000 was general damages.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled that the damages were inflated.

He ordered Mzansi Express to compensate Moyo R12 000 and $8 822 for general and special damages with interest calculated from September 9 this year to the day of final payment.

“In the result it is ordered that judgment be and is hereby entered against the first and second defendants jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved in the sums of R12 000, $4 822 and $4 000 and costs of suit,” ruled Justice Mathonsi.

