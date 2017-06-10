Bus crash declared state of disaster

Nyemudzai Kakore, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe has declared a state of disaster the horrific bus accident that killed 43 passengers and injured 33 others along the Harare-Chirundu highway on Wednesday night.

The declaration was announced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday.

President Mugabe is in New York where he is attending the inaugural High-Level UN Conference on the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.

“Subsection (1) of Section 27 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06) provides that if any time it appears to the President that any disaster is of such a nature and extent that extraordinary measures are necessary to assist and protect the persons affected or likely to be affected by the disaster in any area of the country, the President may, in such a manner as he considers fit, declare that, with effect from a date specified by him, a state of disaster exists within an area or areas specified by him in the declaration,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

He said the King Lion bus accident was indeed tragic.

“This accident is indeed tragic and my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved. Arrangements are in place to assist the beareaved with mortuary services and burial support from both Government and the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

The driver of the King Lion bus who died on the spot reportedly lost control of the vehicle at the 257km peg near Nyamakate shops at around 10PM on Wednesday. Survivors of the horriffic crash accused the driver of excessive speed.

The bus was on enroute to Zambia.

Minister Kasukuwere wished the injured a quick recovery.

He also urged the nation to pray for those affected by the disaster.

Another crossborder bus was involved in accident in April this year.

The Proliner bus on its way to South Africa killed 31 people at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka business centre in Chirumanzu, Midlands Province, after it was sideswiped by a haulage truck.

They were burnt beyond recognition.

More than 80 percent of the accidents have been attributed to human error. Following Wednesday night’s accident, Zimbabweans have called on Government to stop night driving for long distance buses.