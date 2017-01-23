Bus crew accused of negligence for ignoring ailing passenger

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

EXTRA City Bus Company has been accused of negligence after its crew allegedly ignored an ailing passenger from Victoria Falls who died on arrival in Bulawayo.

The woman, identified as Mrs Tarisai Muranda (37) from Victoria Falls, died on admission to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday morning.

She had boarded Extra City at 11PM on Friday in the resort town on her way to Gweru en route to Shurugwi to visit her sister.

Mrs Muranda allegedly started breathing heavily and vomiting just after Hwange and the bus crew reportedly ignored her.

Passengers are said to have begged the bus crew to turn into St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane to no avail.

The deceased’s husband Mr Paul Muranda, who works at a local hotel, said his wife suffered from hypertension.

“People phoned me saying she was having problems breathing and they were planning to drop her at St Luke’s Hospital. They later told me that the bus crew had refused and were now hoping to get to Bulawayo in time. I asked them to assist to liaise with an ambulance to meet them along the way. I tried to speak to her but she couldn’t because of her condition,” said Mr Muranda.

“I still have questions and I haven’t spoken to the bus company’s officials,” he said.

Mrs Mavis Masuku-Tshuma, a Victoria Falls resident who was in the bus and was among those who administered first aid on Mrs Muranda, said the bus crew did not assist the woman.

“I knew her personally and we shared a seat in the bus. She asked to sit closer to the window because she needed fresh air. Along the way she started vomiting and having difficulty breathing.

“We suggested that we rush her to St Luke’s but the crew refused to take her. We asked to phone an ambulance but got no joy,” she said.

Mrs Masuku-Tshuma said passengers continued offering first aid to her but her condition deteriorated.

She said after arriving in Bulawayo, she volunteered to accompany the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, but on admission, doctors said she was already dead.

Extra City Bus manager Mr David Masimira said the bus company was sorry to the family and community for what happened. “We have spoken to our crew and it’s true that a woman fell ill while in the bus and died at Mater Dei Hospital. We hear there was a medical expert in the bus who was helping and unfortunately because of the rains and the bad state of the road they couldn’t turn into St Luke’s as we have had challenges before,” said Mr Masimira.

“Maybe things could have been different had they taken her to hospital and maybe our crew didn’t handle the issue well hence we would want to make a public apology to the family and all our clients.”

— @ncubeleon