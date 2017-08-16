Busi Ncube to launch new album at home

Showbiz Correspondent

LEGENDARY songstress Busi Ncube will make an emotional return to Bulawayo to launch her latest 10 track album Usiko (Traditions) at the Bluez Cafe next week whose proceeds will be given to flood victims.

Usiko is Ncube’s third album and it was first launched in April this year in Oslo Norway where Ncube is based.

The Bulawayo launch on Friday August 25 will feature vivacious singer and dancer Sandra Ndebele and the acclaimed women’s acapella group Nobuntu.

Ncube, known for her hit-track True Love, will be backed by her twin sister Pathi, Carmen Hwarari, Sihle Hlaseka and Sibusiso Mhlanga.

“This album is special as it calls attention to the victims of devastating floods triggered by El-nino weather events in early 2017, drowning crops and leaving villagers homeless and hungry. All proceeds from the launch will go towards supporting the victims of floods who Busi is already helping,” said Penny Yon from Bluez Cafe.

She said the album would be a mixture of talented all female artistes. “The album launch and performance promises to be a starburst of woman power, an exciting event with vivid and colourful deliveries by some of Bulawayo’s most popular women artists.

“We extend a very warm welcome to Busi,” said Yon.

Usiko was recorded by Tenth District Music in Bulawayo.

The two albums Ncube has released are Malaisha (2007) and Salulandela (2011).

Since becoming known early in her career for her strong contribution to the iconic band Ilanga in Zimbabwe in the 80s, Ncube has forged ahead strongly in her career, with her music moving people and receiving acclaim both at home and abroad. She has met with success in Europe where she proudly carries the Zimbabwean flag.