Business cash-in on conference

THE business community in Masvingo Town says it benefited immensely from the just ended Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference.

Several businesses exhibited during the five-day conference, which saw several buildings being given a facelift in the run-up to the event.

Local businesses and senior local authority officials applauded the revolutionary party for facilitating development and supporting local enterprises.

Businesswoman Mrs Angeline Mikiri said several buildings in the city got a facelift as they were either renovated or upgraded for specific projects that include tourism and information communication technology among others.

She said the party also provided business opportunities for a number of Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that exhibited at the venue.

“We benefited from the conference because we sold our products to delegates during the conference. Inside the venue there is also a state of the art toilet built for the conference and it will be donated to the local authority.

“The President Cde Mugabe officially opened a community ICT centre in Mucheke suburb, which will go a long way in helping our children and even adults to access vital information”, she said.

Delicious Foods director Ms Fatima Matenga hailed Zanu-PF for holding the people’s conference in Masvingo saying her company recorded brisk business during the conference.

Masvingo Town Clerk Mr Adolf Gusha said the conference changed the face of the city.

He said apart from buildings that were spruced up, roads were also rehabilitated.

Mr Gusha said President Mugabe opened the ICT centre and also commissioned KwaVaMuzenda heritage site during the conference.

The heritage site was originally the late Vice President Dr Simon Muzenda’s home.

“The heritage site will be a tourist attraction and it has changed the face of the otherwise sleepy Mucheke High Density suburb,” said Mr Gusha.

