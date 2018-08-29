Business ready to partner President

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been hailed for re-affirming his commitment towards rebuilding the economy and creating jobs while uniting the country.

He was sworn into office on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. In his inauguration speech, the President also committed himself to fighting against corruption.

Zimbabweans welcomed his speech saying it spoke to issues affecting the people.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said the President was consistent in his message and the private sector would work with him to improve the economy.

“We welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speech in which he has given firm commitment to the issues that he addressed during his campaign and when he was inaugurated for the first time last year in November.

“The elections have given him full power to implement these programmes for the growth of the economy. We are ready to partner His Excellency in rebuilding the economy,” said Mr Jabangwe.

“In fact we as the private sector and particularly as the CZI we are actually rallying the rest of the private sector to join His Excellency in building the economy and achieve his vision 2030 which is to make Zimbabwe a middle income economy.”

He said they were looking forward to the appointment of competent ministers who will drive his vision.

“We want people who are principled as he indicated there is no tolerance for corruption. We would like people who can drive and achieve objectives. We want people who are doers like him. We want principled hard workers who are innovators, who are also open and who will exhibit servant leadership.”

Political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said it was time for President Mnangagwa to turn his words into action.

“The speech was apt. The masses expect the President to stick to his word on economic modernisation, employment creation, devolution and zero tolerance for corruption,” said Mr Moyo.

“This can be achieved through investor friendly policies and environment, characterised by ease of doing business, investment security, national peace and unity, which issues the President spoke strongly about.”

He said the calibre of ministers will be key in driving the economy.

“To achieve this, President Mnangagwa needs a capable, diligent and results-oriented Cabinet of men and women, the old and the young, to balance experience, expertise and zeal.

His party has an array of skills and background among its MPs and senators. Basically, he needs a dynamic, business-focused team.”

Zimbabwe Church Alliance, director Reverend Useni Sibanda said President Mnangagwa’s unity message should be heeded as it is a benchmark for development.

“We should embrace a new way forward for all Zimbabweans. We know that we are coming from a highly contested election and we are encouraging that let us and work together embrace peace and dialogue,” said Rev Sibanda.

He said the Government should now focus on bread and butter issues.

Rev Sibanda said Government should also consult citizens as it works on implementation of the constitutional provision for devolution of power.

