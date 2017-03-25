Businessman commits suicide over family feud

March 25, 2017 Local News

Hangmans-Noose1

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent
A PROMINENT Bulilima businessman reportedly hanged himself from a tree in a bushy area following a family dispute.

Khaya Tsambani (58) who operates a general dealer shop and bottle store in Dombolefu Ward was found dead by a teenage herd boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Dombolefu Ward councillor, Mr Morgen Ndebele said Tsambani is reported to have had an altercation with his daughter-in-law a day before he took his own life.

“There is a prominent businessman and a well known war veteran from my area who was found hanging by a chain from a tree in a bushy area in Village 28, Dombolefu Ward. His relatives revealed that he had a misunderstanding with his daughter-in-law on Tuesday evening over an undisclosed issue.

“They said the altercation left Tsambani very furious and the following morning he left for work while angry. They assumed that he would later calm down but they were later shocked to learn that he had hanged himself,” said Mr Ndebele.

He said a herd boy who was searching for cattle in a bush near the Zimbabwe-Botswana border found Tsambani’s body and alerted his employer.

Mr Ndebele said they suspected that Tsambani could have left his homestead on Wednesday morning and proceeded to the bush to hang himself.

He said Tsambani did not have a suicide note on him. The councillor said villagers were left shocked by the incident.

—@DubeMatutu
Pin It

Related Posts

  • MUTASAWAKAROKA

    Father-in-law daughter-in-law misunderstanding??? very rare unless the oldman akakanda muroora shoko, seeing that most men from the area are economic refugees across the borders and ubabazala realised that umakoti is now a free-for-all fruit tree hence tried his luck which the muroora threatened to expose. Or he wanted to revive the “dead” kalanga tradition of n’holo we mwizana and the daughter-in law threatened to report him to her injiva husband. Knowing as we do, injivas don’t hesitate to bring and use isibhamu or umense so the man decided to end his life and not wait for torture. Otherwise iwar vet elahlula amaBhunu will not fail to deal with a small girl.