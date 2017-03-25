Businessman commits suicide over family feud

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A PROMINENT Bulilima businessman reportedly hanged himself from a tree in a bushy area following a family dispute.

Khaya Tsambani (58) who operates a general dealer shop and bottle store in Dombolefu Ward was found dead by a teenage herd boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Dombolefu Ward councillor, Mr Morgen Ndebele said Tsambani is reported to have had an altercation with his daughter-in-law a day before he took his own life.

“There is a prominent businessman and a well known war veteran from my area who was found hanging by a chain from a tree in a bushy area in Village 28, Dombolefu Ward. His relatives revealed that he had a misunderstanding with his daughter-in-law on Tuesday evening over an undisclosed issue.

“They said the altercation left Tsambani very furious and the following morning he left for work while angry. They assumed that he would later calm down but they were later shocked to learn that he had hanged himself,” said Mr Ndebele.

He said a herd boy who was searching for cattle in a bush near the Zimbabwe-Botswana border found Tsambani’s body and alerted his employer.

Mr Ndebele said they suspected that Tsambani could have left his homestead on Wednesday morning and proceeded to the bush to hang himself.

He said Tsambani did not have a suicide note on him. The councillor said villagers were left shocked by the incident.

