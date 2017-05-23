Businessman fined for stolen meat

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA businessman, Irimayi Muringa, has been fined $700 for being found in possession of meat he could not account for.

In addition, Gwanda resident magistrate Mr Obedience Matare slapped him with a one year wholly suspended sentence.

Initially, Muringa (54) of 1028 Phakama suburb was charged with stocktheft after he was found with two cattle carcasses.

The prosecution downgraded the charge to that of possession of meat reasonably suspected to be stolen in terms of the Criminal Codification and Reform Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but Mr Matare convicted him.

Failure to pay the fine will see Muringa going to jail for eight months. In addition one year was conditionally suspended for five years.

Arriving at his verdict, the magistrate said the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that Muringa committed the offence.

“You failed to defend yourself in this case. Your evidence was full of inconsistencies. The court is left with no option but to convict you for the offence you are facing,” said the magistrate.

In his defence outline, Muringa had said he did not steal the cattle but his vehicle developed a mechanical fault and he handed over his clearance certificates to another businessman who is his partner, Mr Naison Nkala, of Londanyama Butchery in Spitzkop North Suburb. He alleged Mr Nkala used the certificates without his knowledge to account for meat at his butchery.

Muringa said on April 10, Mr Nkala phoned him telling him that police had been at his butchery and he was grateful that he had Muringa’s clearance certificates.

“Apparently Nkala had used it to update his books at the butchery,” said Muringa.

Mr Moses Gondongwe appeared for the State.

