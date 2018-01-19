Business people keen to return: Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in Mozambique ready to invest home

Prosper Ndlovu, recently in Maputo, Mozambique

THE Zimbabwean business community based in Mozambique has expressed readiness to invest back home and share the expertise acquired in the Diaspora to support the new Government’s efforts to turnaround the economy.

Zimbabweans in Mozambique Association (Zima) chairman Mr George Sithole told President Mnangagwa during his visit here on Wednesday that they were enthused by the political transition at home, which they hoped would usher-in renewed investment and open new economic opportunities.

He said a lot of Zimbabwean technocrats and entrepreneurs in the neighbouring country were keen to return home and use their skills to contribute to the development of the country under the new dispensation.

“The new Government has brought hope and faith to us and we are humbled by the President’s visit.

“Zimbabwe will never be the same again and we pledge our support and commitment to partner Government in the national rebuilding process,” said Mr Sithole.

“We wish to contribute in three areas to accelerate recovery. We want to come back home and transfer the skills and knowledge we have attained in the Diaspora. We want to promote participation of Zimbabwean businesses in Mozambique. We want to repatriate our savings to Zimbabwe and participate in command agriculture and continue sending money to our relatives,” he said.

Mr Sithole said Zimbabwean technocrats in the neighbouring country had adequate exposure and had the capacity to develop modern technological solutions that Zimbabwe can harness for improved productivity and service delivery.

He implored the Government to come up with a framework for harnessing Diaspora skills that includes facilitating intellectual property protection for domestic innovations.

Mr Sithole also said the Diaspora community was keen to get land and participate in the agriculture sector particularly under the command agriculture scheme, which is being widened having proved to be a success in grain production.

“We run businesses here and we want to know the incentives that are there for us to come back and invest home. We value the importance of parastatal revival but what are the timelines and strategies to avoid economic colonisation,” said Mr Sithole.

He commended the cordial relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe and urged Government to assist them in addressing citizenship issues through issuance of identity particulars and consideration on immigration waivers on those wanting to return home with their properties.

Business persons took turns to quiz President Mnangagwa about economic turnaround processes.

Mr Shadrack Gwenzi who runs a consultancy firm said the new political administration should work closely with the Diaspora community to unlock more opportunities. Educationist and businessperson, Ms Stella Makoni said many Zimbabwean had established private schools in Mozambique and needed capacitation by Government for quality assurance and service purposes.

She called for strengthening of bilateral education agreements and sprucing up road network linking the two countries.

Some said Zimbabwe has more opportunity to invest in social services, ICTS and manufacturing in Mozambique. They also implored Government to seek deeper bilateral ties that protect their investments while promoting increased economic synergies.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the support and concerns raised saying Government would do its best to create an environment that accommodates the Diaspora. He said some of the issues raised will be discussed at the joint commission level between the two countries where appropriate recommendations will be made.

The President also revealed that during his visit President Nyusi hinted to him the need by his country for more Zimbabwean English teachers for easy communication in the Sadc region and in some places Shona teachers.

He urged the business community to invest in value chain systems in the economy and to freely approach his office whenever in need of assistance.