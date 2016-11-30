Byo artistes unite for #FillUpWhiteCity

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

NOW and then, Bulawayo artistes have been slated for failing to work together to push and promote their music.

But if the show that was held at White City Stadium at the weekend is anything to go by, then local artistes seem to have found a common musical voice.

The much hyped show dubbed, “Fill Up White City Stadium” lived up to expectations as hundreds of people braved the drizzling weather to watch Bulawayo’s galaxy of musicians taking to the stage.

The concept hit the right chord as it offered diverse genres of music ranging from Hip-Hop, Rhumba, Gospel and Pop music, giving the Bulawayo audience a wide palate to sample from.

Probably a first of its kind, the show managed to draw mostly entertainment starved youths from Mpopoma, Magwegwe, Mzilikazi, Njube, New Lobengula and Pumula high density suburbs.

Live entertainment in these suburbs is not a regular feature as most big shows in the city are usually held at prime venues like Queens Sports Club and Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

“We hope we’re going to be receiving more shows of this nature in the suburbs. The venue here is central to us so we can easily attend and go home after the show without any transport hassle,” said one of the youths who attended the show.

But there are some who feel the show could have been a huge success if it had been fairly advertised.

The show proved to be a fair first attempt for united Bulawayo artistes as it went on until the wee hours of the morning with a live broadcast from ZBCtv.

Obediah Matulane, who was among the performers, said he was thrilled by the support they got.

“I wish we could have more shows of this magnitude. This proved that Bulawayo has the capacity to host big shows and that the people are very supportive because they came to the venue despite the rains,” he said.

Young artistes like Guluva 7, Mzoe 7 and Umkhathi proved their worth as they took to the podium and showed why they are becoming households names in the country.

Jeys Marabini also gave a splendid performance.

As usual, Clement Magwaza was the highlight of the show as he left the audience in a frenzy and pleading for more.

In general, all the artistes who performed seemed to have a point to prove as they gave the event their best.