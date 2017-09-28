Byo bids farewell to ‘humble national builder’ Gogo Msika

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

Liberation stalwart, Cde Jane Ngwenya has described national heroine uGogo Maria Msika as a humble nation builder.

Speaking at a farewell funeral service for Gogo Msika in Bulawayo yesterday, various speakers hailed the late heroine for being a loving mother who assisted those who were fighting for the liberation of the country.

Gogo Msika died last week on Friday at her Highlands home in Harare and will be buried today at the National Heroes Acre.

Cde Ngwenya said the late national hero Vice President Joseph Msika’s widow and national heroine kept the family together during the absence of her husband who was held in detention camps fighting colonial injustices.

She said uGogo Msika remained humble as she played underground politics assisting freedom fighters and those held in detention camps.

Cde Ngwenya said it was however worrying that some of the war veterans have developed a sense of entitlement forgetting that the war was fought even by people who remained at home.

“I hear many people saying they were imprisoned, others saying we held the gun and fought for the freedom of the country but what they forget is that they were fed and provided with clothes by ordinary Zimbabweans. The same people provided freedom fighters with information on safe routes to use and prayed for their wellbeing,” she said.

Cde Ngwenya said the Msika’s family name has a rich legacy because of uGogo’s kind heart which resulted in her home becoming a home even for strangers.

“She was a people’s mother, a loving mother who did not discriminate based on tribe. When she spoke Shona no one knew she was a Sotho. When she visited us in the detention camps she would bring us gifts. I remember she would bring a scented soap as she knew that I liked it and I would joke about it,” she said.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo said it was worrying that all the pioneers of the liberation struggle were dying.

She also said no one should have an entitlement sense over fighting for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“The liberation war was fought by all Zimbabweans. There is no one person who can single handedly say that I fought for the liberation of the country so I deserve special treatment or respect,” said Cde Moyo

She said Gogo Msika and other women of her time decided against direct participation in the war but played a pivotal role in nurturing youthful politicians and taking care of their families.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absalom Sikhosana said the party did not find it difficult to declare Gogo a national heroine saying heroes declare themselves.

“There are some people who are troublesome. After they die others start asking why we are not making them national heroes. No we don’t declare heroes. Heroes declare themselves everyday just like umama whose works we are talking about here,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He called for unity, peace and development saying if the country does not pursue the three it would have betrayed the struggle.

Cde Sikhosana also urged members of the public to register as voters.

He said the right to vote, which is now being taken for granted, was the sole reason behind the war of independence.

After the church service, Gogo Msika’s body was flown to Harare where it will lie in state before burial today.

Gogo Msika is survived by three children, Lucia, Shelton and Maxwell, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

@nqotshili