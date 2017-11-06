Byo Chiefs end campaign on a high

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Bosso 90

BULAWAYO Chiefs ended their Southern Region Division One league campaign on a high by beating Bosso 90 2-1 at Hartsfield grounds yesterday.

Chiefs were crowned Division One champions with six games to spare and faced a Bosso 90 side needing victory to guarantee a top four finish.

With everything to play for, Bosso 90 got off to the worst possible start when they conceded after just nine minutes when exciting midfielder Gracious Mleya scored for Chiefs.

The goal awakened Bosso 90, but no further meaningful chances were created in the first half.

Bosso 90 were quick off the blocks in the early stages of the second half and were rewarded with an equaliser after just nine minutes through Muziwakhe Dlamini, who headed in a well taken free kick by Shelton Sibanda from the left.

Bosso 90 pressed desperately for a winner, but they were punished when Chiefs caught them on the counter and Mleya sealed his brace with a powerful low effort from inside the box.

Chiefs head coach Thulani Sibanda was elated with the victory.

“We played well; obviously we wanted to finish the season with a victory and we managed to do just that. It was a great season for us, now we have to focus all our attention on the future in the Premiership,” said Sibanda.

Gift Lunga Jr of Bosso 90 was disappointed with the defeat.

“We came into this game in search of a result, which did not happen and we are disappointed. I thought the boys played well today despite the loss,” said the former Highlanders’ defender.

Chiefs will be presented with the league trophy and medals at a soccer stars ceremony to be hosted by Zifa on a date to be announced.

@innocentskizoe