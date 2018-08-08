Byo Chiefs raid Tsholotsho

Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs raided Tsholotsho and acquired the services of midfielder Stanley Ngala and striker Shepherd Mhlanga during the transfer window.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants lost defender Polite Moyo to Ngezi Platinum Stars and have been blunt in front of goal.

Mhlanga scored a goal in his debut against neighbours Bulawayo City, which Chiefs won 4-1 last month.

Mhlanga said he is looking forward to solving the team’s goal drought.

“My dream has always been to play in the Premier League and Chiefs have given me that platform. The only way to repay their trust in me is to score goals and make sure that three games from now we won’t be talking of survival, but a top eight finish,” said Mhlanga.

He said despite the fact that the club is inexperienced compared to other clubs in the PSL, they can beat anyone.

“The first thing the coach told us was that he signed us because he thinks we are perfect soldiers for the job and we need to do exactly that and bring results by performing well on the pitch,” Mhlanga said.

Ngala said he was already feeling at home after playing against Bulawayo City. “I’m ready to perform because the atmosphere is good here and the boys welcomed us well. Next game is Chapungu and it’s a must win for us,” said Ngala.

Skipper, Gracious Muleya, said the addition of the duo will strengthen the squad.

“The addition of these guys will help the team in terms of balance. Shepherd has already showed his importance to the team by scoring against City. Their talent is not questionable, as they are were added to keep the ship sailing,” said Muleya.

Chiefs will be hoping to turn things around after being forced to play defender Moses Majika as a striker due to injuries and lack of depth.

Chiefs are set to play relegation threatened Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on Saturday in a must win encounter.