Byo City edge Chicken Inn

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-0 Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara was yesterday livid with his players after his side fell to a solitary goal to Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Game Cocks enjoyed more territorial advantage, which yielded no result.

Hara felt his players did not give it their all and warned them against bringing the culture of player power to the club.

“It’s a clear case of players not giving it their all. As Chicken Inn, we are not going to allow player power. Those who don’t want to play for us are free to leave. We are Chicken Inn and will remain Chicken Inn,” said Hara.

Players said Hara “invaded” the dressing room after the match and bared his soul.

“He had the support of Guide (Goddard) and other guys, but he was very emotional,” said one of the players.

Chicken Inn were tactically superior in terms of their technical make up, but their frontmen, led by Thomas Chimenya, were AWOL.

In fact, Chimenya could have propelled the Game Cocks into the lead in the 17th minute, but his effort did not find the target.

The two teams went into the half time break deadlocked at 0-0.

City pulled out Emmanuel Mandiranga for Eddie Nkulungo and Trevor Ndlovu for the enterprising Welcome Ndiweni in the second half and that move paid dividends as they found the solitary goal through Sipho Ndlovu.

“We made a timed and tactical change which paid for us,” said City’s stand-in coach Try Ncube.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo gave credit to City, but felt his strikers never came to the party.

“Our strikers did not come to the party and that is where we lost it. I am so disappointed by the loss,” said Gumbo.

Meanwhile, suspended City coach Philani Ncube is set to return to work today.

Although both City’s chairman Jerry Sibanda and vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo were not available for comment, an insider said Beefy is due to return to work today.

“Beefy (Philani) starts work tomorrow (today). Get in touch with those who run things in council and they will give you the correct picture,” said the source.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Ndodana Sibanda, Brian Chikwenya, Bryton Dube, Mkhokheli Dube, Sipho Ndlovu, Eddie Nkulungo (Emmanuel Mandiranga 78th min ), Zibusiso Sibanda, Xolisani Moyo, Morris Kadzola, Thomas Chimenya, Welcome Ndiweni (Trevor Ndlovu 78th min )

Unused Subs: Liberty Chirava, Mthulisi Maphosa, Kelvin Madzongwe, Makhosi Ncube

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Teenage Hadebe, Moses Jackson, Lawrence Mhlanga, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Brian Jura (Nicholas Muchadei (68th min), Clemence Matawu, Thabani Goredema, Obediah Tarumbwa, (Canaan Nkomo 69th min)

Unused Subs: Pride Tafirenyika, Chris Samakweri, Guide Goddard, Ishmael Lawe