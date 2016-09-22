Byo City goalie boob gives Triangle victory

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-2 Triangle United

EXPERIENCED goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda gifted visiting Triangle United a priceless second goal that saw the Lowveld side collecting their first set of maximum points after 450 minutes of league football.

Not even nine minutes of added time by referee Hardly Ndazi could help City find the equalizer, which they deserved.

The long added on time was because Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu went down “injured” on numerous occasions, apparently to waste time, but the Hwange referee was not fooled.

However Amakhosi will feel hard done by the second goal, which came three minutes after the visitors had shot into the lead through a beauty by Junior Chirambauriwo in the 27th minute. A cross from the right by Guthrie Zhokinyu was initially blocked by a City defender, but the ball rolled onto the path of Hardlife Muvundi, who hit a tame shot straight at Sibanda, who seemed to have the ball covered. However, the ball somehow slipped through his hands and rolled into the nets, leaving the few Bulawayo City fans at Barbourfields Stadium stunned.

City could have surged ahead in the 13th minute had veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube not slipped as he went for the kill inside the box with goalkeeper Mudimu on the other side of action.

City continued dominating play but could not convert their dominance into goals and were duly punished.

“We started slowly, missed our chances and got punished,” said stand-in City coach Try Ncube after the match.

Triangle took the lead against the run of play when Chirambauriwo found possession on the penalty spot and hit the ball with the outside of his left foot. The ball seemed to be going wide only for it to fly into the top left corner of the net with Sibanda static.

The strike was almost in the mould of former Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos’ trademark shots.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0 to the visitors through a scrambled Muvundi goal.

Coach Try then pulled out Felix Kuswatuka for Mkhululi Moyo in a bid to add some punch upfront and Moyo could have pulled one back three minutes before the break, but he reacted slowly to a good cross.

In the second half, City pulled out the ineffective Nyasha Mukumbi for youngster Lewis Ncube and the former Highlanders’ junior immediately made an impact. It was one of his passes that found a well positioned Dube inside the 12 yard box to coolly convert.

“We scored at the right time but we still continued to miss chances which could have given us the points we needed. We remain disappointed,” said Try.

A relieved Triangle United coach David Mandigora gave credit to his players for a well fought victory.

“I am a relieved man; we had gone for four games without a win but we are now back. I’m happy for the players as well as the supporters, they can afford a smile now,” said Mandigora.