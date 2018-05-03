Byo City maul Nichrut

Danisa Masuku at Barbourfields Stadium

Bulawayo City 3 – 0 Nichrut

DETERMINED Bulawayo City FC hammered nine-men Nichrut in a lukewarm Catsle Lager Premier Soccer league match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday .

City, who had lost six consecutive matches under beleaguered coach Darlington Dodo, had a change of fortune with assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu in charge yesterday.

Goals by Justin Kaunda in the 19th minute, Mgcini Sibanda (78th minute) and Ishamael Wadi in the referee’s optional time calmed widespread talk of relegation.

Bravie Sibanda was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 69th minute and Farai Vimisayi was red-carded for kicking City substitute Trevor Ndlovu in an off the ball incident two minutes before full time.

The match started a slow pace but picked later with Rainsome Pavari and Tatenda Tavengwa pulling the strings in midfield.

Their dominance paid dividends when they broke the deadlock in the 19th minute through Kaunda, who collected a loose ball outside the penalty box and fired a scorcher past Nichrut goalie Tafadzwa Jabangwe.

Amakhosi, as City are also known, could have scored more goals in the first half had Wadi and Timothy January not taken turns to miss good chances in front of goal.

The second half started with Nichrut asking more of the questions in search of an equaliser and Sibanda could have levelled the score line in the 69th minute through a wonderful long range effort that was, however, tipped over the bar by Amakhosi goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro.

Sibanda was then sent off three minutes later and Amakhosi took advantage of their numerical advantage to double their lead through Mgcini Sibanda, who connected a perfect pass from Wadi in the 78th minute.

Wadi further condemned Nichrut two minutes into the referee’s optional time when he made a solo run on the right flank and curled a beauty past the exposed Jabangwe.

Ndlovu said he was delighted with the win.

“The boys showed hunger for success after the new training methods and tactics we introduced and I am confident we will win the coming games,” said Ndlovu.

Nichrut assistant coach William Mazo blamed the defeat on fatigue.

“We came here after we played Caps United so the boys had no time to rest. I’m however hopeful we will win the next game,” said Mazo.

Meanwhile at Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs put up a lacklustre performance in a goalless draw against Herentals.

Chiefs failed to replicate the form that saw them shocking champions FC Platinum 2-0 at the same venue a fortnight ago.

They allowed Herentals to take control of the game and the visitors only have themselves to blame for not leaving Luveve with three points, as they failed to convert a number of chances.

Bulawayo City: T Ndoro (GK), C Ncube ,Z Sibanda , E Mudzingwa , H Ncube , T Tavengwa , R Pavari (S Ndlovu 84 min) , I Wadi , J Kaunda, T January, M Sibanda( N Ndlovu 84 min) Subs A Ngwenya, Z Ngodzo ,T Ndlovu ( K Kaunda 63 min) , T Banda, C Rupiya , N Ndlovu , S Ndlovu .

Nichrut: T Jabangwe (GK), B Sibanda , F Vimisai(72 min red-carded ) , N Mpinduki (A Nhongo 46 min), N Moyo,

G Bhero , B Madanire , D Boriwondo, F Bushiro , T Hapazari ,V Moyo (K Sibanda 39), Subs T Sande , J Chivasa, K Sibanda ,R Mabhena , B Gurure , A Nhongo , T Taruvinga.

Yesterday’s Results:

Chapungu 1-2 Dynamos, Yadah FC 1-0 Shabanie Mine, Harare City 1-0 Triangle United Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals, Bulawayo City 3-0 Nichrut

Tuesday Results : Caps United 0-1 Chicken Inn, Highlanders 1-0 Mutare City Rovers, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos