Byo City reinforce team with seasoned players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo and midfielder Bhekimpilo Bhaka Ncube are the high profile players Bulawayo City have signed for the 2017 season.

City acting chief executive officer MacKenzie Moyo said the municipal club is “almost done” with reinforcement of the squad as it seeks to better last season’s performance.

“We’re almost there in terms of concluding contracts with new players. The likes of Ngodzo, Ncube and Munyaradzi Mungadze are some new faces that have joined the Bulawayo City FC family. As for the players that were with us last season, we concluded their deals on January 29. There are some who missed the January 29 deadline,” said Moyo.

Ngodzo, a former national team, Highlanders and FC Platinum defender, played a vital role in Bantu Rovers lifting the Zifa Southern Region Division One League last season, which secured them a Premiership return.

In the run-up to Rovers’ promotion race, Ngodzo was used as an anchorman by the Premiership returnees.

With Morris Kadzola’s return hanging in the balance and the suspension of Lewis Ncube, who was found guilty of altering his age, Ngodzo is seen as a direct right-back replacement for City.

Bhekimpilo was a championship winner with the now defunct Motor Action in 2010 and Chicken Inn in 2015. He might fill the slot left by former skipper Xolisani Moyo, who has joined Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda and midfielder Welcome Ndiweni’s future at City hang in the balance after missing the January 29 deadline, as the club is chasing after some of its targeted players.

The club is believed to be after ex-Highlanders and Chicken Inn goalie Njabulo “Popo” Nyoni, whose contract with Bosso was not renewed when it expired on December 31.

City are also hoping to retain wingbacks, Kadzola and Brian Chikwenya, who were loaned to them by How Mine and Bulawayo Chiefs respectively.

The municipal side is also reportedly after left-back Brian Mbiriri, whose contract with Chicken Inn ran out at the end of the 2016 season.

Other players who have secured jobs at City are the former Bulawayo Chiefs’ trio of defender Polite Moyo, striker Stanford Chavingira and defensive midfielder Ranson Pavari, defender Fortune Ncube of Amagagasi, former Highlanders and Bantu Rovers’ striker Ben Munsaka as well as winger Bellington Epson Damson from Harare.

Former Railstars, Bulawayo Chiefs and Bantu Rovers defender Lindelani “Vice” Ncube has also been snapped up by City.

Hwange central defender Andrew Tandi has made the grade, but City are waiting for the player to get his clearance letter.

