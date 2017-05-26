Byo City sink Hwange deeper

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-0 Hwange FC

A 10th minute goal by Kevin Madzongwe condemned Hwange to another Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Hwange last tasted victory when they beat Bantu Rovers 2-1 at Luveve Stadium on Match Day Four.

The win was followed by two defeats at the hands of Chicken Inn (0-1), Platinum Stars (1-0) and a draw against Triangle (0-0) and a 3-0 thrashing by Black Rhinos.

Hwange coach Nation Dube said he is unfazed with his charges’ performance so far.

“It’s a new look team and we are still building and trying to find combinations. I think the boys are learning the hard way. The thing is you can lose five games and at the end of the day win the championship. It’s only that some of the games we lost we should have won. We are going back to the drawing board and things will eventually work out,” said Dube.

It was the home team which enjoyed a lot of ball possession from the onset and they were duly rewarded with a goal in the 10th minute when Madzongwe unexpectedly unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box catching Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula asleep.

A late reaction from Mvula did little as the ball passed through his hands into the back of the net.

Bulawayo City were forced to make some early changes in the 29th minute when Sipho Ndlovu pulled a hamstring. He was replaced by Bhekimpilo Ncube, who made his presence felt within two minutes of coming on when he received a brilliant pass from Mkhokheli Dube on the left and opened fire, but Mvula was equal to the task.

Hwange’s only chance in the first half came five minutes before the break when man of the match Shepherd Gadzikwa reacted quickly after Bulawayo City goalkeeper Aron Ngwenya spilled Obert Moyo’s free-kick from outside the box. Gadzikwa however took long to shoot and eventually sent a weak effort straight into Mvula’s hands.

Hwange came back a determined side after the break forcing Bulawayo City to employ a more defensive game.

The visitors, however, failed to penetrate Bulawayo City’s back line of Morris Sibanda, Zibusiso Sibanda, Munyaradzi Mungadze and Zephania Ngodzo.

Despite the win, Bulawayo City coach Mandla Mpofu felt they didn’t play their usual game.

“I felt we were a bit sloppy, but the most important thing was to get the three points. I must give credit to our opponents because they gave us a hard time after the break, but we showed character,” said Mpofu.

