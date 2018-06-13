Byo City travel without keeper

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC resembled a social soccer side as they travelled to Harare without a substitute goalkeeper for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Caps United last Saturday.

City, who anchor the league table, played the closing minutes of the game they lost 0-1 to Caps United with defender Crispen Ncube guarding the goal after goalkeeper Wellington Muuya was red carded for handling a goal bound shot outside the box.

According to City sources, goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro gave a “flimsy” excuse, saying he wanted to see his mother, while third choice goalie Aaron Ngwenya refused to be a last minute replacement.

“The club bosses are not happy that two goalkeepers refused to travel for the Caps United game. Ndoro, who is the first choice, said he wanted to see his mother and Ngwenya didn’t mince his words, telling the coaches that he doesn’t want to travel to Harare,” said a source.

The club has reported the players to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) and is likely to act against them after the weekend games.

“The club is in a dilemma on what action to take because Muuya is serving suspension and instituting any disciplinary measures on Ndoro and Ngwenya will leave the team without a goalkeeper for the next match,” the source said.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda said: “That’s an internal matter and we will deal with it internally.”

The municipal side can’t afford indiscipline within its camp, particularly now that it’s fighting for survival.

Results are also eluding the man trusted with rescuing the sinking ship, Amini Soma-Phiri, who replaced Darlington Dodo. Soma-Phiri has only managed to pick a paltry four points from a possible 18 in his six matches in charge.

Fixtures

Saturday, June 16: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Nichrut FC (Rufaro)

Sunday, June 17: Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

