Byo City wary of Shabanie

BULAWAYO City coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is wary of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League new boys Shabanie Mine who they face at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane.

Mpofu said Shabanie have an edge over his side going into tomorrow’s encounter after posting good results in their opening two games.

The Premiership returnees, who are fourth on the league table with four points, two points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, held Caps United 0-0 in their opening match of the season before beating Highlanders 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Mpofu is demanding maximum concentration from his charges, saying if they are not compact they risk losing to Shabanie.

“I think Shabanie Mine have a better edge and are more confident going into Friday’s game. They’ve done well so far and I’m sure they want to continue with that trend, but we are also aiming at getting a positive result. From what I hear, the pitch at Maglas is bumpy and makes it impossible to play carpet soccer, meaning we have to be at the top of our game and contain them. We also have to be compact in our play, try to press higher and force them to play in their half,” Mpofu said.

City go into tomorrow’s encounter bubbling with confidence following a 2-1 Bulawayo derby win over former champions Chicken Inn. Mpofu is fretting over the availability of striker Mkhululi Moyo, who kept Chicken Inn’s defenders on their toes in partnership with Mkhokheli Dube.

Moyo has been doing light training after picking a knock in that win over Chicken Inn.

City will be without midfielder Sipho Dube, who sustained a hamstring strain.

Mpofu will need his midfielders to be in form to deal with Shabanie’s threat from Collin Duhwa, Charles Makoto and Farai Mupasiri.

“I watched them against Highlanders and they are quick and fight for every ball just like we do. They’re not a side that stays back, they attack from the onset, which means we have to avoid being on the back foot and need to take the game to them. I’m sure it’s going to be an interesting game and for us the goal is to get a positive result from our first away trip,” Mpofu said.

Meanwhile, City yesterday held a workshop on the rules of the game for their players at Mzilikazi’s McDonald Hall.

The club brought in Tabani Mnkantjo, a member of the Zimbabwe Referees Committee to teach the players on the new rules of the game.

“The workshop was about the new laws of the game as well as match-fixing. Players need to understand the laws of the game and they need to be taught about the dangers of being involved in match-fixing. As a club we strive to give our players proper training as well as equip them with knowledge that can shape their future. They’re the ambassadors of our city and are role models to youngsters, which requires them to be at their best behaviour always. It is our hope that what they learnt from the workshop will help them become better footballers and better role models,” said Zenzo Moyo, Bulawayo City vice-chairman.

Match Day 3 fixtures

Tomorrow: Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo City (Maglas), Tsholotsho FC v Yadah FC (Dulivhadzimo)

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum v How Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot)

Monday: Bantu Rovers v Triangle United (Luveve)

Table

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6

FC Platinum 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6

Caps United 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4

Shabanie Mine 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

Yadah FC 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

Chicken Inn 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3

Highlanders 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3

Black Rhinos 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

ZPC Kariba 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Bulawayo City 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3

Triangle United 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2

Tsholotsho FC 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 2

Dynamos 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Chapungu 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Harare City 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

How Mine 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Hwange 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1

Bantu Rovers 2 0 0 2 2 8 -6 0

